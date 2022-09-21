The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in Santa Cruz County surged past 2,000 for the first time in a year in August, according to a report from the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity.
The jump in jobless claims pushed the county’s unemployment rate from 9 percent in July to 10.7 percent in August, the first time the figure has reached double digits here since August 2021.
The ADEO report, released last Thursday, showed 2,075 people officially unemployed in Santa Cruz County last month, up 428 from July.
The number of officially employed people grew even more, from 16,676 to 17,393. However, July’s count of employed people was unusually low, suggesting a possible reporting error that month.
What’s more, even with a month-to-month increase of 717 jobs, it wasn’t enough to keep the jobless rate from rising 1.7 percentage points.
Statewide, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 3.3 percent in July 2022 to 3.5 percent in August. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 3.5 percent in July to 3.7 percent in August.
Among Arizona’s 15 counties, Santa Cruz had the second-highest jobless rate in August, better than only Yuma County (21 percent).
The summer months typically see rising unemployment in Santa Cruz County, since that’s when U.S. agricultural production picks up and produce imports from Mexico slow, leading to seasonal layoffs at local warehouses.
A year ago, in August 2021, state figures showed 16,965 people employed in Santa Cruz County, 2,122 people officially unemployed and jobless rate of 11.1 percent..