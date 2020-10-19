Santa Cruz County’s volatile unemployment rate jumped up a point in September, even as the local economy reportedly added close to 700 jobs.
According to a report released last Thursday by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, there were 16,924 people employed in the local economy last month, up from 16,226 in August.
However, there were also 2,186 county residents on the unemployment rolls in September, and increase of more than 300 from August, when 1,878 people filed for jobless benefits.
As a result of those changes, the county’s unemployment rate grew from 10.4 percent in August to 11.4 percent. That gave Santa Cruz County the second-highest jobless rate among the state’s 15 counties, better than only Yuma County (17 percent) and slightly ahead of Apache County (11.2 percent).
Statewide, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.7 percent in September from 5.9 percent in August. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 7.9 percent in September from 8.4 percent in August.