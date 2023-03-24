Gavel

A Rio Rico couple is facing the possibility of decades in prison after their toddler ate three fentanyl pills at their home late last year and had to be revived with Narcan.

According to court documents filed by the County Attorney’s Office, the 21-month-old daughter of Jose Luis Samaniego, Jr. and Jocelyn Maddox found the pills in a low dresser where children’s clothing was kept. After she became unresponsive, Samaniego gave her an injectable dose of Narcan – a medication designed to quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.



