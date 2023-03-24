A Rio Rico couple is facing the possibility of decades in prison after their toddler ate three fentanyl pills at their home late last year and had to be revived with Narcan.
According to court documents filed by the County Attorney’s Office, the 21-month-old daughter of Jose Luis Samaniego, Jr. and Jocelyn Maddox found the pills in a low dresser where children’s clothing was kept. After she became unresponsive, Samaniego gave her an injectable dose of Narcan – a medication designed to quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
However, the injection was ineffective and Maddox called authorities, who responded and gave the child three additional doses. This time, she regained consciousness.
Samaniego and Maddox are now charged with an array of child abuse, aggravated assault, endangerment and drug possession charges involving all of their four children, who range in age from 21 months to 7 years. According to a county prosecutor, if convicted at trial on all the charges, they’d face a minimum of 50 years in prison.
Meanwhile, the state has reportedly offered a prison-only plea agreement in the case that would require a sentencing range of 10 to 17 years.
The lawyer for Samaniego says the case is overblown.
“My view is this case is extremely overcharged and that it’s not appropriate for the county attorney to handle this in the aggressive manner that they’re handling it,” lawyer Brenna Larkin said during a bond hearing on Monday at Santa Cruz County Superior Court. “But obviously I don’t get to make any of those decisions.”
In a written motion arguing for Samaniego to be released from custody, Larkin acknowledged that the case “involves very serious allegations and a disturbing set of facts.”
But she also alleged that one of the sheriff’s deputies who responded to the scene after the child overdosed knows Samaniego personally “and appears to have some sort of animosity towards him and the family.”
The deputy, she claimed, became “confrontational and emotional” with Samaniego, particularly when, in the midst of the crisis, Samaniego wanted to go back inside the house to change from shorts to pants due to the cold weather.
The responding authorities were apparently treating the child outside the home. According to Larkin’s motion, the mother, Maddox, told police the children had been playing outside and the toddler must have found the pill outside. However, one of the children reportedly said they had been playing in the living room, which is where the 21-month-old had ingested the pills. Police also found more pills in the house.
“Reports merely indicate that ‘several’ pills were found on the floor in the hallway of the children’s room,” Larkin wrote in her motion. “No pills were found in the defendant’s room, and it is unknown who the pills belonged to or how they managed to get into the house.”
She noted that Maddox had already been released from custody while facing the same charges as Samaniego.
“They’re essentially being treated the same. So we’re asking that the court treat Mr. Samaniego the same as his wife is being treated,” she told Superior Court Judge Liliana Ortega during Monday’s hearing on the bond request.
The children are now staying with a relative under the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety, and Larkin said Samaniego needed to be released so he could begin working on DCS’s plan for family reunification.
In a response to Larkin’s motion to reduce Samaniego’s $800,000 cash bond amount – a request that was opposed by the state – Deputy County Attorney Mathew Cannon wrote that one of the children told a forensic interviewer that her father and his friends regularly “do stuff” with a white powder substance kept in bags, and her father makes the children go to their room while this happens. The child also reportedly said she feels safe with her father because he protects the children by getting his gun and making them go to their room in case the police are coming for them, Cannon wrote.
In addition, Cannon wrote, one child reportedly tested positive for a cocaine metabolite in a hair follicle analysis.
Ultimately, Judge Ortega decided to reduce Samaniego’s bond requirement to $20,000 cash, noting that judges are expected to impose “the least onerous terms to ensure the defendant’s presence and to protect the community.”
Ortega also lifted a no-contact order so that Samaniego can be around the children while participating in the DCS case plan. And she set a review hearing for April 3 in front of Judge Thomas Fink, who is set to take over the case.