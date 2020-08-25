A 25-year-old Rio Rico man was sentenced to two years in state prison after being busted while trying to transport nearly 53 pounds of fentanyl through Santa Cruz County.
Both the prosecution and defense asked Judge Thomas Fink to give Jesus Daniel Ortega a sentence of probation for his Class 3 felony conviction, and three friends and a family member spoke on his behalf during the Aug. 17 sentencing hearing, describing Ortega as a hard-working and supportive person.
But Fink, noting both the quantity of fentanyl Ortega was caught with and the nature of the drug – he called it “just an astounding amount of the most dangerous drug that’s out there” – said he needed to consider the deterrent effect of the sentence.
“We can’t have people thinking that someone can transport the biggest quantity of fentanyl that I’ve ever seen since I’ve been a judge and not face consequences for it,” he told the defendant. “And so you’re going to have to face consequences for it.”
Court records show that Ortega was stopped on Interstate 19 in Rio Rico on July 18, 2018 by an Arizona state trooper who reportedly saw him driving too close to the vehicle in front of him. A subsequent search of the bed of the truck he was driving turned up 23 bundles of fentanyl.
The drugs weighed a total of 52.6 pounds and were valued at $500,000.
“He didn’t know what he was going to be carrying, but he knew he was going to be carrying something,” defense lawyer Jeffrey Thorpe said during the sentencing hearing, adding that Ortega was “genuinely shocked” to learn which drug he had been smuggling, and how much.
Thorpe said that Ortega had agreed to smuggle drugs to earn money to help his mother, who was about to lose her house in Rio Rico. She did end up losing the house and has since moved to Sinaloa, Mexico, he noted.
Three years probation for driver in vehicle theft case
On March 30, 2019, court records show, an Arizona state trooper noticed a vehicle with Wyoming plates headed south on Interstate 19. A check of the license plate revealed that the vehicle had been stolen, and so the trooper alerted port authorities in Nogales.
A few minutes later, officers at the Mariposa Port of Entry stopped the vehicle and found that the ignition had been force-rotated, and the engine could not be turned off because there was no key.
The driver, Heriberto Galaz, a 38-year-old resident of Tucson, was arrested.
During a sentencing hearing on April 17 at Santa Cruz County Superior Court, defense lawyer James Miller told Judge Thomas Fink that Galaz had been approached by some men who offered him $200 to drive the vehicle to Mexico. He said he believed Galaz was “homeless and desperate for money.”
“I think Mr. Galaz’s mental and emotional condition at the time, he was susceptible to what these guys were asking him to do. And in a way, I think he got taken advantage of,” Miller said. He also noted that Galaz, who eventually pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony car theft offense, had to be restored to competency before he could face justice.
For his part, prosecutor Caleb Wagner noted that the victim suffered emotional distress and lost non-replaceable items as a result of the vehicle theft.
Fink sentenced Galaz to three years of probation, with credit for 136 days already served prior to sentencing. As part of the sentence, he also ordered Galaz to pay $1,653 in restitution and perform 60 hours of community service.
City’s attorneys in IBWC dispute terminate legal representation
Two lawyers who had represented the City of Nogales in legal matters related to the international sewage pipe that runs from the border and through town have left their role.
In a letter to city officials dated Aug. 12, Gene Goldsmith and Jose Luis “Joe” Machado said they couldn’t keep representing Nogales after their work was put on hold in March.
The move comes after a June settlement in which the International Boundary and Water Commission agreed to put nearly $39 million into repairs and upgrades on the cross-border sewer line – the International Outfall Interceptor (IOI). That put to rest an eight-year legal battle between the IBWC and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
But the City of Nogales’ legal disputes with the IBWC are still unresolved. “There remain numerous and substantial issues existing between the City and the IBWC,” the attorneys wrote.
Those include whether the city or the IBWC bear responsibility for ongoing maintenance of the IOI, as well as how much the city owes the IBWC for sewage treatment, according to the letter.
Machado, a former city attorney, was dumped from his job at City Hall in late 2017, but was almost immediately hired as an independent contractor, working for the city on IBWC legal issues. It’s not clear whether the city will now look for new counsel to handle IBWC issues, or simply hire Goldsmith and Machado back in the future.
Local lawyer appealing suspension from state bar association
A Nogales attorney could face a six-month suspension from practicing law after a disciplinary committee of the State Bar of Arizona found that he failed to provide competent representation to a client, according to state court records.
Mark Williams didn’t respond to a client’s emails, didn’t comply with court deadlines, made frivolous legal arguments and didn’t notify the client of a court decision, a disciplinary panel found in a decision dated Feb. 27.
Williams appealed the suspension and must file a brief supporting his appeal by Sept. 8, according to a clerk at the Arizona Supreme Court.
The allegations stem from a 2016 case in which Williams represented an Arizona man whose wife sued for alimony. The bar found that Williams’ actions were aggravated by the fact that Williams had previously violated several state ethics rules and the client, who did not speak English, was particularly vulnerable.
Williams has a history of being disciplined for alleged misconduct as a lawyer. In 2006, the county’s then-presiding judge, James A. Soto, removed him from the list of lawyers who can represent indigent defendants at Santa Cruz County Superior Court due to “his actions and conduct as an attorney.” And in 2013, a committee of the Arizona Supreme Court admonished Williams and put him on probation for violating six rules of the court in connection with his representation of a defendant in a drug-smuggling case.
He’s also embroiled in an appeal process over claims related to the 2018 race for Superior Court Judge, where Williams lost to Judge Thomas Fink by a margin of 61.5 percent to 38.2 percent. Last year, a state appeals court threw out Williams’ claim that the format of the election ballots favored Fink, and ordered that he pay Fink’s legal fees because the appeal was frivolous. The Arizona Supreme Court denied Williams’ subsequent petition to review the case, according to state court records.