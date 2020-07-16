Members of the public who have been shut out of hearings at Santa Cruz County Superior Court due to coronavirus-related restrictions can now view the proceedings remotely on YouTube.
The service was launched this week with a trial-run broadcast of Judge Thomas Fink’s law and motion calendar of criminal matters on Monday.
Court Administrator Primitivo “Tivo” Romero said plans call for broadcasts of some, but not all, of the types of matters handled by the superior court.
“At this point, we’re only going to be doing it in criminal and civil cases,” he said.
Since the start of the pandemic, the local courts have been using the online videoconference platform Zoom to allow lawyers and other people directly involved in court matters to participate in hearings remotely.
But as the health crises worsened in May, the courts began restricting public access to the courthouse, meaning that people not directly involved could no longer attend hearings that are meant to be public.
To address that problem, the superior court is now using Zoom to capture the proceedings live, and then broadcast them with a 20-second delay on YouTube. Now, interested parties – family members of defendants, members of the media, or any other member of the public – can go to santacruzcountyaz.gov/784/Live-hearings and click on the link to the corresponding courtroom to view the live feed. (As of Thursday, only the feed for Courtroom 4 contained videos.)
Hearings are also viewable in archive form through the links, though not permanently.
“We haven’t finalized a business practice as far as how soon we would be removing that from YouTube, but we have had that discussion,” Romero said, adding: “I’m anticipating that – and again, this is not final – but I’m anticipating that that information will not be there more than seven days.”
The YouTube broadcasts help bring the local court into alignment with a recent administrative order from Arizona Supreme Court, which stated:
“When court proceedings are not held in-person or the public is limited from attending in-person proceedings, the presiding superior court judge shall provide public access by video or audio to civil and criminal court proceedings typically open to the public...”
Asked about the potential for a YouTube broadcast to expose sensitive information to a broader internet audience about victims and the crimes committed against them – such as in sexual assault cases or crimes involving child victims – Romero said court leadership is “very cognizant of the fact that we could run into those possibilities.”
“What we generally encourage victims to do is to work closely with the prosecutor assigned to their case, so that if there’s something that the victim wants to share with the court and only with the court, it’s a situation where the prosecutor could potentially address the court on behalf of the victim,” he said. “Or it could be a situation where a victim may want to make a request of the judge to have us pause what’s being livestreamed, if it’s something that’s really sensitive or uncomfortable.
“We’re sensitive to those things and we’re open about those possibilities,” he continued, “and given that we work with some very reasonable and sensitive judges, I think they’d be more than happy to entertain those kinds of requests.”