A Nogales man who carjacked a vehicle on Mariposa Road from a woman and her granddaughter was sentenced to six years in prison.
Adrian Alan Zuniga, 27, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Fink of Santa Cruz County Superior Court on Feb. 18 after he pleaded guilty to two Class 4 felony counts of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument.
The judge sentenced him to six years on each count, and ordered the sentences to run concurrently, or at the same time. He also gave Zuniga credit for 348 days served prior to sentencing.
Court records show that on the afternoon of March 7, 2019, Nogales Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible carjacking on Mariposa Road. Once at the scene, they found an adult female victim who was “crying, nervous, shaking, breathing heavily and appeared weak as if she was going to faint.”
They also encountered a second victim, a 13-year-old girl, who said she had been traveling in the front seat of a car driven by her grandmother. The girl said they were in the center lane, getting ready to turn into the Stage parking lot, when another vehicle pulled in front of theirs from the opposite direction.
A man got out, approached the passenger’s side of the victims’ vehicle and forced the girl out. The man got into the car and began to struggle with the grandmother, who then exited the car.
The carjacker took control of the vehicle and rammed it into the one he had driven up in. He first fled toward the west, then turned around and headed east, driving partially on the sidewalk.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper pursued the vehicle north on Interstate 19 before it was stopped at the Border Patrol checkpoint and the driver, who was then identified as Zuniga, was arrested.
Department of Corrections records show that the carjacking occurred six months after Zuniga was released from prison after serving a two-year sentence for convictions in Santa Cruz County for disorderly conduct and aggravated harassment.
He was also sentenced to a total of 1.5 years in prison in 2012 for three felony convictions: attempted car theft, disorderly conduct and criminal damage. Those crimes were also committed in Santa Cruz County.
Man caught with cocaine load gets 1-year sentence
A 44-year-old man from Hermosillo, Sonora who was caught trying to enter the country with a load of cocaine hidden in his vehicle was sentenced to a year in prison.
Jorge Alan Vasquez Perez pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony drug-smuggling offense and was sentenced on Feb. 18 at Santa Cruz County Superior Court by Judge Thomas Fink.
The judge gave him credit for 96 days served prior to sentencing.
Court records show that Vasquez tried to enter the United States on Nov. 13, 2019 at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry. The officer who initially encountered him thought that he was behaving nervously, so he sent him for a secondary inspection.
At that point, a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle’s front fender on the driver’s side. An X-ray scan of the vehicle then detected anomalies in the same area, and officers subsequently removed six packages containing a total of nearly 15 pounds of cocaine.