Sergio Ortiz Yepiz got busted at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry for two different crimes committed three years apart. On March 23, he was convicted for both offenses and sentenced to 1.5 years in prison.
In the first incident, he was caught at the port on July 4, 2016 while trying to drive a stolen truck into Mexico. He wasn’t immediately charged with a crime and the case didn’t make it to Superior Court until 2018.
But as that case progressed, Ortiz apparently didn’t show up for court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Then on Aug. 28, 2019, CBP officers at the DeConcini port inspected a passenger bus after receiving an alert that there was a drug-smuggler aboard. The description of the suspect matched the passenger in seat 39, who turned out to be Ortiz.
Court documents show that a search turned up a cylindrical package hidden in his seat that contained a little more than two pounds of meth.
Ortiz eventually pleaded guilty to two Class 4 felony offenses – one for car theft and one for drug-smuggling – and on March 23, Judge Thomas Fink sentenced him to 1.5 years in prison for each conviction. The judge gave him credit for 208 days served in jail prior to sentencing, and ordered that the sentences be served concurrently, or at the same time.
Domestic abuser sent to prison
Court records show that a Nogales Police Department officer responded to a local home on Aug. 29, 2019 and met with a woman who said Ruben Pujol had sent her threatening text messages. She also described an incident a week prior in which he slapped, choked and pushed her to the ground, causing her to hit her head against the floor.
The responding officer left in search of Pujol, during which time he went back to the home and assaulted the woman again. When police returned, he was gone and had left the woman bleeding from the face due to injuries sustained to her eyes, nose and mouth. She was taken to the hospital, and medical records showed that she had suffered a broken nose.
She later said that he had pushed her onto a bed and repeatedly punched her in the face while she was holding a baby.
Pujol was arrested outside a local restaurant shortly after the assault and later pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic violence assault, a Class 4 felony, and domestic violence child abuse, a Class 5 felony. On March 16, Judge Thomas Fink of Santa Cruz County Superior Court sentenced the 27-year-old Nogalian to 1.5 years in prison for both offenses. He ordered that the sentences be served concurrently, or at the same time, and gave him credit for 71 days served in custody prior to sentencing.
Man gets 1.5 years for vehicle burglary at Nogales hotel
A Nogales man who burglarized a car outside a local hotel with three other suspects was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison.
David Acosta, 31, was sentenced on March 23 at Santa Cruz County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony.
Judge Thomas Fink gave Acosta credit for 154 days already served, and allowed him to serve his sentence concurrent to the sentences he received in a 2019 drug case and a 2018 car theft case.
His burglary conviction came as the result of an incident on Nov. 25, 2018 when he and a group of co-conspirators were caught stealing an estimated $445 worth of belongings from a vehicle caught at a local hotel.
Three co-defendants – Gerardo Arturo Rodriguez, Luis Armando Alvarez, Jr. and Jesse Luciano Rojas – all have burglary charges pending against them in Nogales Justice Court.
In a pre-sentence interview, Acosta told a probation officer that he had been using opiates since 2006. “I needed something like this to happen to me,” he said of his conviction. “It was a slap in the face to make me reflect.”