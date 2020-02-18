A Nogales man was sentenced to 2.5 years in state prison after he was caught in Tucson with 11 pounds of cocaine hidden in his vehicle.
Demetrio Pujol, 33, was sentenced on Jan. 24 at Pima County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to the attempted transportation of narcotic drugs, a Class 3 felony.
According to his pre-sentence report, deputies at the Pima County Sheriff's Department received information from the Drug Enforcement Administration on the afternoon of Aug. 30, 2018 regarding a vehicle possibly carrying a drug load. The vehicle had reportedly left Nogales and was traveling on Interstate 19 to Tucson.
Deputies pulled the vehicle over on westbound Interstate 10 and the driver, later identified as Pujol, gave his consent for them to search the vehicle.
The search turned up four packages of cocaine hidden behind the steering wheel, speedometer and electronic panel.
Pujol was arrested, taken to the Pima County jail and released the following day. The charges were later dismissed, but then a grand jury indicted him on Oct. 18, 2018. He remained out of custody pending sentencing.
According to the pre-sentence report, Pujol issued a written statement reading: "I needed extra income, so I made the mistake of transporting packages with a substance that is known to be illegal. I really regret my actions."
The report said that Pujol had been employed at a hotel as a maintenance supervisor since 2005.
Pujol is the younger brother of Nogales, Sonora Mayor Jesus Pujol.
Rio Rican sent to prison for DV assault
A Rio Rico man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for domestic violence aggravated assault.
Fernando Alberto Gamon, 27, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Fink of Santa Cruz County Superior Court on Feb. 10 after he pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony offense, court records show.
Gamon’s pre-sentence report was ordered sealed, so the specifics of his offense weren’t available. However, a charging document showed that he was accused of an assault on May 2, 2018 in which his victim suffered a broken forearm bone.
Gamon was also found to have violated the terms of his probation in a 2018 conviction for fleeing from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle. The judge revoked his probation in that case and sentenced him to 1.5 years in prison, with credit for 262 days already served.
In addition, the judge ordered that the remaining prison time in the 2018 case be served concurrently with – or at the same time as – the sentence in the domestic violence case.