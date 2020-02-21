A Nogales man who intentionally set his Ford Crown Victoria on fire at the Fastrip gas station last year was sentenced to three years of intensive probation supervision.
Edri Toledo Ochoa, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of endangerment, a Class 6 felony, and was sentenced at Santa Cruz County Superior Court on Jan. 24 by Judge Pro-Tem Denneen Peterson, court records show. She gave him credit for time served in jail prior to sentencing which, according to the probation department, was 288 days.
The judge also ordered that Toledo complete 40 hours of community service and that he “shall not return to any of the Jack in the Box restaurants.”
The reason for the latter requirement wasn’t clear from Toledo’s pre-sentence report.
According to the report, on Jan. 18, 2019, a witness told Nogales Police Department officers that Toledo purchased gasoline, poured it on his vehicle, parked it in a nearby parking space and lit it on fire.
NPD officers arrived at the scene and used fire extinguishers to contain the blaze until the fire department arrived.
Meanwhile, an NPD officer located a suspect who fit a witness’ description of the person who had set the car ablaze. It was Toledo and his clothing smelled like gasoline.
During a pre-sentence interview on Jan. 15, Toledo reportedly declined to give the interviewing officer details about his offense, but said: “Everything I had, everything I owned, my whole life was in the car and I lost it all. It’s complicated.”
He also asked to be sentenced to time served, saying that it would be hard to comply with the requirements of probation now that he doesn’t have a car.
Woman sentenced for smuggling pills
A Rio Rico woman was sentenced to three years of probation – including 180 days in jail – after she was caught trying to sneak nearly 700 pain pills into the United States.
Alicia Abigail Vale Atienzo, 29, was convicted of two offenses at Santa Cruz County Superior Court: attempted unlawful transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, and failure to appear. Both are Class 5 felonies. She was sentenced Feb. 10 by Judge Thomas Fink, who gave her credit for 51 days already served in jail.
According to her pre-sentence report, Vale was arrested at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry on Oct. 22, 2018 after port officers found five bottles containing a total of 696 capsules of Tramadol in the center console of the vehicle she was driving.
Vale reportedly told an investigative detective that she had previously crossed pills once before, and that she had delivered them to a woman in the Food City parking lot and was paid $15 for the job.
This time, she said, she expected to be paid $2 per bottle.
Vale didn’t show up for a hearing on Nov. 19, 2018 and was eventually apprehended on Sept. 17, 2019.