A Rio Rico man is facing an array of criminal allegations that he was involved in “curbstoning,” the practice of selling multiple automobiles without complying with the rules required of licensed dealers.
Randolph Ezrre, operator of a Rio Rico-registered company called Randolph Ezrre Wholesale Auto Sales, was indicted by a state grand jury on Jan. 22, the Arizona Attorney’s Office said in a news release. He faces one count of fraud and another 11 counts of filing a false tax return for allegedly failing to pay transaction privilege tax, also known as sales tax, on used car sales in 2017 and 2018.
The illegal sales allegedly took place in Maricopa County, where the charges were filed.
According to the news release, the Arizona Curbstoning Enforcement Task Force followed up on a lead and discovered multiple used cars listed for sale by the same owner with the same contact phone number.
“Through a social media database search, detectives discovered the phone number was associated with approximately 112 other used car ads within that same period,” the AG’s Office said, adding that the ads were not for cars sold, but rather for vehicles marketed by Randolph Ezrre Wholesale Auto Sales.
Ezrre is accused of selling the used cars to the public without remitting the tax due on those transactions for tax years 2017 through 2018.
However, Ezrre allegedly filed false tax returns for the years 2017 and 2018 claiming he had no taxable sales. The state asserts that, in fact, he made approximately $313,145 in taxable sales and would have owed approximately $26,930 in state taxes.
According to state law, a person can only sell, offer to sell, exchange or negotiate up to six vehicles in any 12 consecutive months without a used motor vehicle license. The sale of the seventh vehicle qualifies them as an unlicensed automobile dealer, or “curber,” and makes them subject to criminal prosecution.
Seventh defendant arraigned in Border Patrol agent’s murder
The last of seven people accused in the murder of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry near Rio Rico in 2010 was arraigned Monday at U.S. District Court in Tucson.
Jesus Rosario Favela Astorga was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge after being extradited from Mexico on Jan. 31. Mexican authorities arrested him in October 2017 on a provisional arrest warrant from the United States.
Six of his co-defendants have already been convicted and sentenced for their roles in Terry’s murder. Of the five who were convicted of first-degree murder, three were sentenced to life in prison, one received a 30-year sentence and another got 27 years. Rito Osorio Arellanes, The sixth man, who was not present at the scene of the crime, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Terry, 40, was shot and killed with a bullet from an AK-47 when he and the other three members of his Border Patrol tactical unit attempted to arrest a group of men in the vicinity of Peck Canyon who were suspected of assaulting undocumented border-crossers and stealing loads from drug-smugglers.