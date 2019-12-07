‘Suspicious man’ had backpack filled with guns, ammo and drugs
Arden Glenn Ober, a 50-year-old resident of Prescott, Ariz., was sentenced to three years of standard probation last month at Santa Cruz County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to one count of weapons misconduct–prohibited possessor, a Class 4 felony.
According to Ober’s pre-sentence report, a U.S. Border Patrol agent stopped a reportedly suspicious man walking on State Route 83 about a mile south of the Sonoita checkpoint on Oct. 13, 2016.
The man, later identified as Ober, admitted to the agent that he had outstanding warrants for possession of marijuana in Yavapai County. But after conducting a records check, the agent found that Ober had several outstanding warrants nationwide, as well as an extensive criminal history.
The Border Patrol agent arrested him and took him to the Sonoita Border Patrol Station, where other agents investigated Ober’s possible connection to a drug seizure at the Sonoita checkpoint.
Agents pointed out that Ober had been dropped off south of the checkpoint minutes before the drugs were seized, court documents show. They also noted that he was carrying a blue backpack when he was dropped off, which they later found near the area where he was arrested.
Court documents show that Ober’s backpack contained two pistols, several rounds of ammunition, jars of marijuana, bags of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia including unused syringes and rolling papers among other items.
Ober claimed ownership of the pistols and narcotics, but Border Patrol agents later found that one of the pistols had been reported stolen.
The defendant said that he had borrowed the pistols from an acquaintance because he planned to purchase them, but admitted he was aware that he couldn’t legally possess guns due to his criminal history.
Border Patrol agents then transferred the case to the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force for local prosecution.
“I was relieved and grateful to have been caught. I’ve also willingly sought and (accepted) that I need help,” Ober reportedly said during his Oct. 25 pre-sentence interview, adding that he has been receiving psychological treatment. “I can honestly say, without any reason of doubt, that I’m not the same person I was three years ago.”
Man who choked elderly woman gets six months imprisonment
On June 24, an elderly woman was sitting on a bench outside a Nogales fast food restaurant, waiting to be picked up by her niece, when a man she didn’t know approached her, grabbed her from behind and started choking her, court records show.
The woman began to hitting the man’s arm and waving for someone to help her. Another man yelled at the assailant to let her go, which he did.
When the woman’s niece arrived, she called Nogales police. When they arrived, they arrested the suspect, identified as Claudio Ramirez Romero.
He later pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated assault, a Class 5 felony, and on Dec. 2, Judge Thomas Fink of Santa Cruz County Superior Court sentenced Ramirez, 31, to six months imprisonment, with credit for 161 days already served.
Both Ramirez and his lawyer asserted that drug addiction and mental health issues played a role in the assault.
“While undersigned counsel is not contesting Mr. Ramirez-Romero’s mental competency to stand trial or at the time of the incident, his potential mental health issues coupled with his addiction issues certainly contributed to his actions which led to his arrest,” his lawyer wrote in a pre-sentencing memo.
Two years prison for man caught smuggling cocaine
A 40-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Oct. 21, nearly five months after he was caught transporting drugs at a local port.
Fabian Torres-Favela was given a two-year prison sentence after pleading guilty at Santa Cruz County Superior Court to one count of attempted unlawful transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, a Class 3 felony.
According to his pre-sentence report, Torres-Favela was sent for secondary inspection of his vehicle after entering the country through the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry on May 22.
After an X-ray of the vehicle showed anomalies, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 17 packages wrapped with black tape hidden inside the passenger doors.
The packages tested positive for cocaine and weighed a total of 19.24 kilograms (42.4 pounds), documents show.
According to the pre-sentence report, Torres-Favela initially insisted that he didn’t know why he was being detained. However, after CBP agents searched his cellphone, he was asked to explain several suspicious messages.
Torres-Favela then admitted that he had loaned his car to another man in Nogales, Sonora, who loaded it with drugs. He added that he was to be paid $200 for crossing the vehicle through the border and driving it to Tucson, where he expected to receive another $300 for delivering the drugs.
He added that his was his fifth time transporting drugs across the border because he was unemployed and needed money.
He was booked into the Santa Cruz County jail after the incident, and was given credit for 151 days served prior to his sentencing in October.