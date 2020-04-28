Methamphetamine smuggler gets 3.5-year sentence
A man who was busted while trying to smuggle three packages of methamphetamine into the United States on a passenger bus was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.
Court records show that on Oct. 25, 2019, David Alejandro Mendez was traveling on a bus that was crossing into the United States at the Mariposa Port of Entry. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the port had the passengers disembark while they searched the bus.
During that search, the officers found two packages wrapped with red tape in the seat where Mendez was sitting.
They then put Mendez in handcuffs and patted him down, finding a third package, wrapped in the same manner as the other two. that was hidden in his waistband.
All three packages contained a white, crystalline substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. The combined weight of the meth was 3.4 pounds.
During a post-arrest interview, Mendez reportedly told detectives that he had been instructed to take the packages to Tucson. Once there, someone was going to call him with further directions.
He said he was expecting to be paid $1,200 for successfully delivering the drugs.
Mendez was charged in the local court system and eventually pleaded guilty to a Class 3 felony drug offense. On April 20, Judge Thomas Fink of Santa Cruz County Superior Court sentenced the 28-year-old defendant to 3.5 years in prison, with credit for 177 days already served in custody.
Rio Rican sent to prison for assaulting jail staff
A Rio Rico man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a detention officer at the county jail was sentenced to a three-year prison term.
Jose Humberto Franco, Jr., 37, was sentenced April 20 at Santa Cruz County Superior Court by Judge Anna Montoya after he pleaded guilty to a Class 5 felony offense. The judge gave him credit for 355 days served prior to sentencing.
Franco’s pre-sentence report shows that on April 10, 2019, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a residence in Rio Rico.
According to the reporting party, Franco was under the influence of alcohol and causing damage to the property.
A deputy located Franco at the scene and placed him under arrest. According to court documents, he showed signs of alcohol intoxication and was “irate and aggressive with the deputies on scene.”
Franco was then brought to the county jail, and on the way, he allegedly threatened a deputy. The deputy advised detention officers to bring backup as a result of Franco’s aggressive behavior.
Once in the jail intake area, he reportedly “attempted to escape from the detention officers by attempting to run and jump toward them while obtaining leverage” from a countertop.
At that point, his pre-sentence report says, detention officers “used the amount of force necessary to gain control of the defendant’s aggressive behavior by assisting him down to the floor.” In the process, the report said, “the defendant’s face made contact with the floor, which caused a small laceration to his left eyebrow.”
In a pre-sentencing memorandum, Franco’s lawyer contested that version of the events, saying that Franco acted recklessly out of fear that was “created by detention staff when they threw, and did not assist, the defendant’s head to the concrete floor, causing a bloody open wound.”
Once Franco was seated, his pre-sentence report says, he used his head to strike a detention officer on the left side of his face. When the officer moved Franco into a holding cell and opened a trap door to remove his handcuffs, Franco grabbed his left hand and tried to pull him toward the door.
Franco’s lawyer wrote that in this instance, he once again acted out of fear “from the unknown of the next actions by detention staff who had already inflicted injury upon the defendant.”
During a pre-sentence interview with a probation officer, Franco said he planned to stop drinking and to work out instead.
Man who drove stolen truck across border gets 3.5 years
On Aug. 27, 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers observed two white Dodge Ram trucks crossing into Mexico through Nogales.
The officers were reportedly unable to stop the trucks before they crossed the border, but they determined through a records check that at least one was stolen.
They also used surveillance footage to identify the drivers of the trucks, who tried to cross back into the United States about an hour later through the pedestrian lanes at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry. Both were arrested.
One of the suspects, 47-year-old Jason Edward Hollis of San Manuel, Ariz., later pleaded guilty at Santa Cruz County Superior Court to a Class 3 felony car theft offense, and on April 20, Judge Thomas Fink sentenced him to 3.5 years in prison. The judge gave him credit for 237 days already served prior to sentencing.
According to Hollis’ pre-sentence report, he accepted responsibility for his actions, but insisted that he had only driven the truck across the border, and not from Tucson, from where it was reportedly stolen.
Hollis’ co-defendant in the case died subsequent to their arrest and the case against him was dismissed, court records show.