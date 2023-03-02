Flores (copy)

These images allegedly show Luis Manuel Flores delivering a bribe to then County Assessor Felipe Fuentes on behalf of a local property owner on March 19, 2020. 

 Images from federal indictment of Luis Manuel Flores

Federal prosecutors appear to be considering additional charges against Luis Manuel Flores, the Nogales-based business consultant already facing seven felony counts for allegedly serving as the middle man in a scheme to bribe the former county assessor.

They may also be poised to file charges against an additional defendant or defendants, court documents show.



