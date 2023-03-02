Federal prosecutors appear to be considering additional charges against Luis Manuel Flores, the Nogales-based business consultant already facing seven felony counts for allegedly serving as the middle man in a scheme to bribe the former county assessor.
They may also be poised to file charges against an additional defendant or defendants, court documents show.
According to the minutes of a status hearing held Wednesday at U.S. District Court in Tucson, Flores’ trial is currently scheduled to begin April 25, with a plea deal deadline of April 7.
As for the possibility that a plea deal will be reached in the case, the minute entry reads: “The likeliness of a non-trial disposition is unknown at this time, given the possibility of a superseding indictment being filed.”
If a superseding indictment is filed, the entry notes, “trial will have to be scheduled further out.”
In a motion filed a few days before the hearing, Flores’ lawyer noted that neither the prosecution nor defense expect that the trial will occur on the currently scheduled date.
“It is anticipated that by the current trial date, the government will have decided whether to supersede the current indictment to add possible new charges and/or new defendants,” the lawyer wrote.
Flores was initially indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2022 on seven felony counts stemming from an alleged conspiracy in which he delivered bribes to former County Assessor Felipe Fuentes on behalf of a local property owner.
Fuentes, who served as county assessor from 1998 until April 2020, pleaded guilty in April 2022 to participating in a long-running bribery scheme in which he reportedly accepted thousands of dollars of cash and other gifts in exchange for using his authority to reduce the tax burden of the property owner.
The property owner has not been formally charged and is identified in case documents only as “Person A.” However, details about the person contained in the documents match the profile of local businessman Dino Panousopoulos.
Fuentes was set to be sentenced in February, but the hearing was taken off the court calendar and has yet to be rescheduled.
Flores has pleaded not guilty to the seven existing counts against him. He and Fuentes are currently out of custody.