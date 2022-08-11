A Nogales man with a long criminal history was sentenced last week at federal court in Tucson to 66 months in prison for attempting to smuggle a load of ammunition to Mexico.
Luis Carlos Eriksen, 56, was sentenced on Aug. 3 by U.S. Judge James A. Soto for convictions on two counts: smuggling ammunition from the United States into Mexico, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Federal prosecutors alleged that on May 20, 2020, Eriksen purchased 4,000 rounds of 7.62x39 ammunition and 1,000 rounds of .38 Super ammunition from an ammunition retailer in Phoenix. Port of entry records reportedly showed that Eriksen’s vehicle had recently crossed the border on multiple occasions, including the day of the ammo purchase.
After loading the ammunition into his vehicle, Eriksen began driving back to Nogales. However, he was stopped by an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer on Interstate 10 in Eloy for what authorities described as a window tint violation.
The trooper confirmed the presence of the ammunition boxes in the vehicle and contacted federal investigators for assistance, court documents show.
After waiving his Miranda rights, Eriksen reportedly told investigators that he had been told by someone in Mexico to drive to Phoenix, where he was given cash and instructions for buying the ammunition. He said the plan was for him to transport the load to Nogales, Ariz., where it would be delivered to someone else for transport into Mexico.
Eriksen also allegedly admitted to having purchased and transported ammunition to be smuggled into Mexico on three or four previous occasions.
According to a pre-sentencing memo from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eriksen had been convicted of felony drug trafficking offenses in three separate cases, and also has two misdemeanor convictions and at least six additional arrests or criminal charges. Eriksen’s defense lawyer, Corey Simon, wrote in his memo that Eriksen has spent about 22 years of his life behind bars.
Sill, Simon asked Judge Soto to give his client no more than 24 months, citing strong family support and noting that “while Mr. Eriksen will continuously have the support of his family, a longer sentence will destroy the support he can offer them.”
The prosecution, noting Eriksen’s alleged admission to being a repeat ammunition-runner, argued that “his crimes allowed a large amount of ammunition to be provided to and used by violent criminals in Mexico, where it is capable of causing immense harm.” They asked for a sentence of 87 months.
Migrant smuggler sentenced to four-year prison term
Border Patrol agents working in Eastern Santa Cruz County on June 29, 2021 received an anonymous tip: a Chevy Silverado truck might be smuggling undocumented migrants.
According to court records, the suspect vehicle was reportedly seen near an inn in Patagonia.
As agents were making their way to the scene, they learned that the truck was on the move and a Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop near Milepost 26 on State Route 82. However, the driver failed to yield, so the approaching Border Patrol agents put a tire deflation device in the roadway.
The driver, later identified as Jordon Mark Skinner, a now-29-year-old resident of Safford, stopped before reaching the spike strip. According to the court records, he told the officers, “I know, I have illegal aliens in the truck,” as they were handcuffing him.
An agent opened a rear door of the truck and saw six males, including one unaccompanied minor, sitting on top of each other. All six reportedly admitted to being Mexican citizens who were in the country illegally.
During his arrest, Skinner reportedly said that another person involved in the smuggling attempt was back at the inn in Patagonia. Agents and deputies went to the location and found a woman in one of the rooms who admitted to knowing Skinner. She was then arrested.
The woman reportedly admitted to having been in the vehicle with Skinner and the migrants at one point, but insisted she didn’t know what he was involved in until the migrants got in the truck. She said she started to get upset, and Skinner offered her $600 if she would calm down.
For his part, Skinner reportedly said that he had begun smuggling non-citizens the previous month, and he expected to be paid $1,000 for each person he smuggled.
Skinner was found with six fentanyl pills and $1,284 cash in his pocket. He was also accused of having two stolen firearms, several rounds of 9mm ammunition, an extended magazine capable of holding 15 rounds, and six grams of methamphetamine.
Since he had previously been convicted of a felony offense, he was prohibited from possessing firearms and/or live ammunition.
According to a pre-sentencing memo filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, one of the migrants found in the truck said Skinner had brandished a gun and inserted a loaded magazine into it “to give the impression to not mess with the defendant.” Another migrant told agents that he never saw the gun, but his co-defendant accurately described the weapon and said she observed him exhibiting road rage during the incident.
Charges against the co-defendant were later dropped.
Skinner eventually pleaded guilty to migrant-smuggling and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.
In a pre-sentencing memo, Skinner’s lawyer blamed his client’s behavior on a drug addiction. He asked for a 48-month prison term. The U.S. Attorney’s Office asked for 57 months.
During a sentencing hearing last week at U.S. District Court in Tucson, Judge Scott Rash sentenced Skinner to 48 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release.