A Nogales man with a long criminal history was sentenced last week at federal court in Tucson to 66 months in prison for attempting to smuggle a load of ammunition to Mexico.

Luis Carlos Eriksen, 56, was sentenced on Aug. 3 by U.S. Judge James A. Soto for convictions on two counts: smuggling ammunition from the United States into Mexico, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.



