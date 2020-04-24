When the Santa Cruz County Complex closed its doors to the public in late March to help prevent the community spread of COVID-19, its next-door neighbor atop North Congress Drive, the county courthouse, stayed open.
And while some procedures have been put on hold – nobody needs to worry about being called for jury duty anytime soon – the local justice system is still largely functioning as normal, with adjustments in place to promote safety for staff and visitors.
“The doors have remained open and they will remain open, but we’ve taken a number of measures to reduce the number of people actually coming through the courthouse,” Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink told the NI on Tuesday.
As presiding judge, one of the first changes Fink ordered at the county courthouse was to divide staff within each department into two different groups and have them rotate their schedules every two weeks to allow time for the virus’ incubation period.
Beginning March 23, one group worked at the courthouse while the other worked from home. Court staff continued the two-week rotations for a month, and have now switched to rotating every week, with personal protective equipment such as gloves and face masks available for their use.
“My main concern was if somebody working in the courthouse showed up and turned out to be infected by COVID-19… that could potentially mean that everyone (who works here) would have to be quarantined,” Fink said, referring to the small number of staff.
Another important change, ordered by Arizona Chief Justice Robert Brutinel for all state courts, was the cancellation of all jury trials, which require the court to call between 40 and 75 prospective jurors for prosecutors and defense attorneys to interview before beginning the trials.
Such large groups gathered in a room at once would not have allowed staff and visitors to practice social distancing measures before or even during the jury trials, Fink said.
But while trials by jury have been temporarily suspended, other court matters continue to be heard, though they’re being scheduled farther apart and addressed based on priority status.
The higher priority matters, Fink said, include in- and out-of custody criminal cases, emergency family law, orders of protection, emergency guardianships and dependency cases to remove children from homes when they’re in danger of abuse or neglect.
On Mondays, typically one of the busier days at the courthouse as judges attend to their law and motion calendars, Fink said staff are being more strict about enforcing social distancing measures in and outside of the courtroom.
Defendants, along with the family and friends who show up to support them, are asked to wait and keep their distance from one another outside of the courtrooms until the judge calls their case.
“The courtroom is big enough so we can allow people to come in and separate them,” Fink said, pointing out that prior to the coronavirus pandemic, he would typically see “a full courtroom of family and friends.”
The other two Superior Court judges, Anna Montoya and Denneen Peterson, are also working on a one-week rotation schedule in an attempt to limit the amount of cases at the court per day. Fink added that as the county’s presiding judge, he deemed it important for him to be present at all times.
As a result of the changes in courthouse operations and the judges’ schedules, Fink estimated that the overall caseload had dropped by about 40 to 50 percent, and that overall traffic at the courthouse had decreased by 40 percent.
One thing that hasn’t changed is his approach to criminal sentencing. While concerns have arisen about COVID-19 transmission among prison populations, Fink said he’s not taking that into account when deciding on the punishment for probation-eligible offenders.
“If a prison sentence should be imposed, they’re still going to prison,” he said.
City Court
At the Nogales City Court, Magistrate Vanessa Cartwright said they have also reduced traffic by working on a rotating schedule, limiting the number of people inside the building at one time, and allowing telephonic appearances and hearing continuances. The court is also encouraging the public to make payments via telephone, online or through the dropbox outside the courtroom.
She noted that, while they were still operating under the regular court calendar, they had reduced the weekly amount of cases by half.
“We’re very understanding of people’s current financial circumstances and possible health risks, so if people are reaching out to request extra time to make a payment, we’re granting that,” Cartwright said, adding that the same leniency applied to court hearings.
City court staff are also collaborating with the County Attorney’s Office, she said, to conduct weekly reviews and adjust their operations according to any new changes.
“Since we don’t know what the numbers are going to be next week… we don’t know what’s going to be changing since it’s constantly changing, that allows us to be as current as possible with what we’re doing,” Cartwright said.
‘Uncharted territory’
When it comes to lower priority cases, and depending on the specific circumstances, Fink said, judges at Superior Court are encouraging prosecutors, witnesses, lawyers and their clients to make telephonic or video appearances instead of physically going to court.
“We’re freely giving people the option to appear telephonically,” he said.
He noted that the county’s prosecutors requested telephonic appearance for law and motion calendars during the past two Mondays.
Some attorneys have also waived their clients’ appearance, or have opted to have their in-custody clients appear via video calls.
Still, court procedures such as criminal sentencing hearings require all parties to be present in the courtroom, he said.
“I’m a believer that one size does not fit all. People have to look at the individual situation and make adjustments that are needed,” Fink said.
For cases in which prosecutors and defense attorneys must be present in the courtroom, he said, many are shifting from using paper documents to electronic versions in order to limit personal contact among them.
Local defense lawyer Matt Davidson told the NI on Wednesday that he was seeking to buy a new tablet to help present document exhibits while representing clients in federal and local courts.
He added that while he was working to implement the new technology into his work in order to practice safer distances while meeting with clients, the bigger challenge was becoming accustomed to all the different changes happening at once.
So far, Davidson said, there haven’t been any issues with attending court hearings or visiting clients who are currently in custody at the jail, since there are ways to maintain safe distances in those contexts.
However, like most other businesses, he said, he has seen a decline in new clients reaching out to him in wake of the coronavirus. This new drop in caseloads, he said, has pushed him to reduce the hours of operation at his office in favor of working more from home.
Now, Davidson is meeting with clients via telephone and video calls, as well as communicating with them through emails.
“What’s happening is you have to rely upon these additional technologies, which I don’t think any of us are really that familiar with,” he said. “This is all uncharted territory.”
And while the court system is also adjusting to new measures and operations, Fink said bigger challenges were yet to come.
He pointed out that the court would eventually need to resume all the hearings and cases that have been temporarily suspended or put off for a later date.
“How do we, eventually when everything goes back to the way it was before, conduct business as usual? How do we then process everything we’ve had to delay?” Fink said.
“That’s going to be the next big challenge after all this passes, whenever that is.”