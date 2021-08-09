The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases is trending up in Santa Cruz County, where the seven-day average of new infections has grown from 1.4 per day in June to 7.7 during the past week.
The local trend mirrors the national pandemic picture, though to a lesser degree. On Saturday, the United States passed 100,000 new confirmed daily infections after averaging approximately 11,000 new daily cases in June, the Associated Press reported.
The surge in new cases nationwide is being largely attributed to the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, and low vaccination rates in some areas. In Santa Cruz County, where statistics show that the large majority of the population is fully vaccinated, health authorities said that they hadn’t yet confirmed a delta variant-infection in the local population.
“We have not been informed we’ve had a delta yet,” said Jeff Terrell, director of the County Health Services Department.
But that doesn’t mean it isn’t here.
Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer at the Mariposa Community Health Center, noted that testing equipment at MCHC will detect a COVID-19 infection caused by either the delta variant or the so-called “wild-type” strain of the virus that contains no major mutations. It just won’t tell you which strain has caused the infection.
To confirm whether an infection was caused by the delta variant, health providers need to send the test to a lab that can conduct the necessary genomic sequencing.
“Delta is a concern because it causes more severe disease, it makes people sicker quicker, etc. etc.,” Pereira said. “But we typically see infections that are still mild and so we don’t send it out for that kind of test.”
The recent uptick in local infections is still a far cry from earlier this year, when Santa Cruz County reported an average of 62.1 new cases, 2.1 deaths and five hospitalizations per day during the first 14 days of January. In addition to the 244 total cases of COVID-19 confirmed since June 1, the county confirmed a total of two new COVID-related deaths and 16 hospitalizations in the 10 weeks leading up to Monday, though half of the hospitalizations had come in the past three weeks.
Vaccinations have been key in reducing the spread of the disease, and a county-level tracker maintained by the Centers for Disease Control reported that as of Sunday, 79.9 percent of the county’s population had been fully vaccinated, including 96.7 percent of people 12 and older.
Still, those numbers are likely inflated by the out-of-county residents who have received inoculations here, leaving significant numbers of eligible people unvaccinated. And Terrell said the recent infections have been detected in people from all age groups, not just unvaccinated children 11 or younger.
In addition, some people who have been vaccinated have still tested positive for COVID-19 in what are known as “breakthrough” infections.
Terrell said the County Health Services Department was aware of a limited number of breakthrough infections among the local population, though the large majority of cases were still among unvaccinated people.
“There have been some breakthroughs – I’m going to say, since February, if we track it, maybe about 5 or 6 percent,” he said.
“Some of the breakthrough cases, we’re asking them to sequence it to see whether it is a delta,” Terrell added, though they hadn’t been notified of any positive results as of Monday.
Pereira said he did not have specific data on the number of breakthrough infections among MCHC patients.
“Anecdotally, the infections that come to my attention have been in people who have not received the vaccine,” he said, adding. “Breakthrough infections are still uncommon – they do occur – but they are relatively uncommon still.”
Still, Pereira urged vaccinated people with COVID-like symptoms to get tested.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated and develops symptoms consistent with COVID should be tested again,” he said. “The vaccine will not cause a COVID test to be positive. Positive tests show positive tests. But in order for us to diagnose a breakthrough infection, we need to test it.”
And even with no proof yet that the delta variant is driving the recent uptick in local cases, Pereira expressed concern for the future.
“Around the country, eight to nine out of 10 infections are now delta. And typically, in the past, Santa Cruz County has followed, over time, the rest of the country,” he said.
Terrell also said that the COVID-19 data now being published by his office is up-to-date, unlike earlier in the year when backlogged or misidentified cases from months earlier were showing up in the county’s totals. He said it was still too soon to point to the schools as a potential source of the recent case growth, since they just returned to session last week.