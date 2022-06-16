The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department confirmed 74 new COVID-19 cases among local residents during the week ending Wednesday, June 15 – an average of a little more than 10 per day.
That was up from 53 new cases during the previous week (7.6 per day), and 32 cases (4.6 per day) the week before that.
Case counts have been on the rise in Santa Cruz County and Arizona as a whole of late.
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced a weekly count of 16,334 new cases on Wednesday. It was the seventh-consecutive week in which the statewide number grew.
Earlier in the week, the AZDHS noted that the Centers for Disease Control’s community COVID-19 levels had increased to “high” in Navajo and Apache counties, and to “moderate” in Maricopa, Pima, Coconino, Cochise, Gila and Mohave counties. Santa Cruz County, despite its recent rise in case numbers, remains at “low.”
The number of deaths among Santa Cruz County that were attributed to the coronavirus has remained unchanged since the end of April. The number of people from Santa Cruz County who were hospitalized for COVID-related reasons rose by two during the week of June 9-15, the same as the two previous weeks.
The county government, in conjunction with the Ambulnz/DocGo Medical Group, continues to provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for people of all eligible ages at the county building at 275 Rio Rico Drive in Rio Rico. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Call (520) 375-7900 for more information.