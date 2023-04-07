Kim's Shoes

Shoppers walk past one of the Korean-American businesses on Morley Avenue in downtown Nogales.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Pop music floated from the speakers outside Sam’s Perfumes and Fashion on Morley Avenue Monday morning. Apart from that, the store was silent.

Asked how business was going, owner Frank Baek had a simple answer.

Twins sports

Twins Sports New Era on Morley Avenue.
Sams Perfume.jpg
sak

Contractors work on the IOI – a binational sewage line – on Morley Avenue. The construction has led to a lack of parking: Another point of frustration for local business owners.


Tags

Load comments