Pop music floated from the speakers outside Sam’s Perfumes and Fashion on Morley Avenue Monday morning. Apart from that, the store was silent.
Asked how business was going, owner Frank Baek had a simple answer.
“Still bad,” he said, gesturing to the space, filled with well-stocked racks of evening gowns, winter coats and jewel-toned sweaters – but no clients.
Baek, who’s run the shop for three decades, has seen Morley Avenue through years of economic hardship: The 2008 recession, the weakening of the Mexican peso, the COVID-19 pandemic. He also heads the Korean-American Merchant Association, which used to have around 40 members, operating dozens of small businesses in the Nogales area.
Now, Baek said, it’s down to 10 people – many have left.
In 2022, Santa Cruz County threw a lifeline to small businesses: forgivable loans.
Under the COVID relief program, small business owners could apply for loans of up to $25,000.
The deadline came and went, and ultimately, a division of the non-profit Chicanos por la Causa selected 57 local businesses who’d applied for the financial assistance.
Baek’s shop wasn’t one of them. In fact, none of the 57 recipient businesses were Korean-American owned, despite the fact that those merchants were hit especially hard by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why?
Speaking to the NI, Baek said he’d never heard about the loans.
Still, Baek noted that he wasn’t sure whether knowing about the program would have helped. He noted another barrier: Using the internet, for him, is a struggle.
“Too much headache,” he added.
In Soon Kim, who runs Twin’s Sports New Era about two blocks north on Morley, said she hadn’t heard about the county loans either. Kim and her husband have operated the store for years, along with other local businesses. Since 2008, she told the NI, business has continued to decline.
Then, the pandemic hit, shuttering stores on Morley and slowing border traffic considerably. Mexican shoppers – the primary clientele at the clothing, sporting and accessory stores in the downtown corridor – were unable to cross for non-essential travel.
Kim said her husband had attempted to apply for unemployment benefits, but to no avail. She would have been interested, she said, in finding other avenues for assistance, like the county loan program.
“We didn’t get any help,” she said.
In the early stages of the pandemic, well before the county loans became available, the federal government launched the Payment Protection Program, which offered forgivable loans to businesses to help keep their workforces employed. A database of PPP loans maintained by ProPublica shows dozens of awards were made to Nogales-based businesses – but only two appeared to have been given to Korean-American entrepreneurs. One was for $1,400 and the other for $24,587.
However, even by the time the earliest PPP loans were approved in April 2020, many of the downtown shops had already shuttered, either temporarily or permanently, after the United States closed its border with Mexico to “non-essential” travel on March 21, 2020.
Outreach
As the county rolled out its forgivable loan program, it partnered with Prestamos Community Development Finance Institution, a division of the nonprofit Chicanos por la Causa. Outreach efforts included several local media outlets, including digital ads with the Nogales International. Information about the program was also disseminated on the local podcast We Love Nogales and radio station La Máxima.
Workshops – in English and Spanish – were also coordinated for applicants.
“I know we had some meetings here, some outreach and stuff,” said County Supervisor Manuel Ruiz, whose district includes downtown Nogales.
Ruiz pointed out that the county had partnered with CPLC to handle outreach, scoring and selection of the loan recipients.
He directed this reporter to Angie Donelson, a Tucson-based consultant who also worked with the county on the loan program. “She probably has a better idea” of what kind of outreach was conducted, Ruiz noted.
Reached Tuesday, Donelson said she’d coordinated the program, but that outreach was handled by CPLC.
“(CPLC has) indicated that their Santa Cruz County campaign had significantly more in-person outreach and consultations than other communities in which they are working,” Donelson said in an email, though she directed this reporter to CPLC itself for more details.
So how did outreach work for business owners like Baek – people who might not use the internet or social media? And did CPLC consider distributing information in languages other than English and Spanish – for example, Korean?
When asked, a CPLC spokesperson said Prestamos had coordinated in-person workshops in Tubac, Patagonia, Nogales and Rio Rico, specifically for business owners with limited access to technology.
“We also had a team available to assist businesses in person, by email and phone,” said Laura Verduzco, marketing communications manager of CPLC.
The statement did not mention the NI’s questions about the Korean-American community in particular.
Speaking earlier in the week, Ruiz said it was “a shame” if Korean-American business owners hadn’t known about the program.
“It’s too bad that they weren’t aware of it,” he said.
In the early 2000s, Ruiz noted, the Korean-American Merchants Association had assisted the city with maintenance of the public restrooms on Morley Avenue. Over the years, the business owners also funded holiday toy drives for kids; they donated tens of thousands of dollars to the City of Nogales for police and fire services, as well as a fund for low-income residents. And, the association donated thousands to Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
“I think they have been very positive for our community,” Ruiz added.
Parking stalls business
Ruiz also questioned whether the city government would do anything to help businesses on Morley.
“To tell you the truth, I thought that was going to be covered under the City of Nogales,” he added.
Earlier this year, the City of Nogales did appear to consider one strategy to assist businesses within the downtown corridor.
At a February study session, Mayor Jorge Maldonado proposed that the council provide financial assistance to businesses on Morley. The Morley properties in particular, he clarified, were struggling due to a lack of parking spaces as contractors continue to repair a binational sewage line running beneath the avenue.
“I think we’ve got to have a little bit of heart for those businesses, and see what we could support them with,” Maldonado said at the time.
“The businesses are obviously going to be impacted with all the external hoses and bypass and all that,” Councilman Saulo Bonilla later added.
The council hasn’t made mention of the plan in nearly two months.
But the problems aren’t over for Baek or Kim, even with the worst of the pandemic behind them. Speaking to NI, both business owners pointed to the lack of parking spaces as a major issue. With half the corridor closed to the public due to the ongoing sewer line work, shoppers are now fighting to find a parking spot on the street – hitting a barrier before they even walk in to Sam’s Perfumes and Fashion or Twin’s Sports.
Kim pointed out that aside from street parking, there was one lot on Morley near Court Street; however, the lot is privately owned by Nogales Community Development.
“It’s a good place for (the) public,” Kim said.
Baek pointed to the same problem, adding that he’d noticed another troubling pattern. Shoppers had begun parking along Morley Avenue, but to cross into Mexico, further diminishing parking spaces for those who might want to shop more locally.
And while Baek remains one of the lasting members of the Korean Merchants Association, he’s looking to eventually sell the building and retire.
For now, he said, nobody’s interested in buying.