Air travelers arriving to the United States are now supposed to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test in the three days before their flight, following a rule issued by the Centers for Disease Control that went into effect on Tuesday.
But the rule won’t impact travelers arriving to the Nogales International Airport, a small airport with no commercial traffic that primarily serves small private cargo and passenger planes.
The CDC order tasks airlines and aircraft operators with enforcing the rule, not border authorities, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said. Airplane crew members are exempt from the order.
Mexico City-based newspaper Reforma reported earlier this week that airlines had begun turning United States-bound passengers away at that city’s airport for lack of a negative test.
But Larry Tiffin, manager at the Nogales International Airport, said it was business as usual this week at the local airstrip off State Route 82.
He said some cargo planes had landed at the airport on Tuesday, and added that flight traffic at the airport had increased in the past three months after a slump at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiffin attributed that change to auto manufacturing picking back up – planes regularly ferry parts from Nogales to a major Ford assembly plant in Hermosillo, Sonora.
While the COVID-19 test requirement for travelers is a no-go at the the Nogales International Airport, it appears to be under consideration for local land ports of entry, according to the text of a Jan. 21 executive order issued by President Joe Biden.
“To the extent feasible, travelers seeking to enter the United States from a foreign country shall be… required to produce proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test prior to entry,” the order reads, in part.
Among other mandates, the order calls on the Secretary of Homeland Security and other federal officials to consult with officials in Canada and Mexico and draw up a “plan to implement appropriate public health measures at land ports of entry.” The order didn’t specify what those measures might be, but asked for the plan within 14 days.