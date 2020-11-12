• The County Health Services Department reported 123 new confirmed COVID-19 cases among Santa Cruz County residents during the week leading up to Thursday, Nov. 12. That brought the total number of confirmed infections in the county since the start of the pandemic to 3,208.
• 66 local residents had died from the disease, according to the data published Thursday. That was the same number reported during the previous week.
• The number of people from Santa Cruz County who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 was at 243 as of Thursday, 11 more than was reported a week prior.
• Benchmark data for schools published on Thursdays by the Arizona Department of Health Services, which lags by about two weeks, showed that the county did not meet two of the three benchmarks during the week of Oct. 18-25. The school benchmarks consist of less than 100 confirmed cases per 100,000 (SCC had 162 cases per 100,000); a positive test rate of less than 10 percent (SCC had a rate of 12.5 percent); and hospitalizations under 10 percent (SCC was at 2.9 percent).