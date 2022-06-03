On Wednesday morning, the storefront of the former Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber building in downtown Nogales was mostly empty, aside from some shelves and upside-down desk chairs. The facility’s glass windows muffled the sound of nearby traffic on Grand Avenue.
But there are visions in place for the long-untouched structure: A coworking space. An incubator for small businesses.
“And anything that can help the economy to grow, and also for people to grow,” said Clariza Gastelum, interim executive director at Nogales Community Development, which occupies the recently renovated back end of the Foxworth-Galbraith building.
This week, NCD inched one step closer to that goal. The nonprofit is receiving a federal grant of $750,000 to convert the facility into a hub for local economic development.
After NCD applied for the funds, U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva penned a letter in late April to a Congressional subcommittee, supporting the proposal.
“This investment is about revitalization, but it’s also about acknowledging that there is more to the border than just security and enforcement,” Grijalva said Wednesday during a visit to NCD’s headquarters.
The final layout and details of the project are still pending. But speaking to the NI Wednesday, NCD staff described a collaborative center, where local entrepreneurs and small business owners can meet, use equipment and seek advice.
With different companies sharing the same spot, Gastelum said, there’s more opportunity for local growth.
“There, you begin to make more relationships with other people, who maybe aren’t part of your business, but they can help you grow your business,” Gastelum added.
The coworking trend
In recent years, coworking facilities have rippled through both the United States and Mexico – from Phoenix and Tucson, to Hermosillo and Obregón.
Not even two miles south of NCD’s headquarters, a similar concept has been chugging along: Share Espacio Cowork in Nogales, Sonora. Eleazar Coronado, who directs the center, said he’s noticed that new projects develop easily between different entrepreneurs who share the building.
“What I have seen here in my cowork is that people relate very easily,” he said. “And then suddenly they need someone there, and they’re working together, they’re talking a lot, and then they start to build projects.”
Businesses, particularly freelancers and startups, have flocked to these centers, in part to avoid the costs of a traditional office while taking advantage of certain resources, like software and high-speed internet.
Stephanie Bermudez, a Nogales native, worked to develop Connect Coworking in Tucson. Now the founder of Startup Unidos, a business incubator, she pointed out that communal workspaces can differ vastly from the increasingly popular work-from-home format.
Not only can coworking foster community, she said, it can also cut costs and create easier access to technological resources.
“You’re (working) at home, you’re blasting your AC all day. It’s costing you,” she said. “You don’t have access to some of the resources you do at an office, like maybe you don’t have a printer.”
While recruiting members for Connect Cowork in Tucson, Bermudez found designers and web developers. That didn’t surprise her, she said, given the fact that they’d already been working remotely.
But other clients who showed up to Connect Cowork were less obvious – like former Tucson Mayor Robert Walkup, who’d used the workspace to coordinate community events after his retirement, Bermudez said. Staff from nearby service industries, like hotels and restaurants, also began stopping by.
“They would leave the business to go and occupy space ... so that they could have one-on-ones with their employees,” Bermudez said.
The prospective NCD facility, Gastelum said Wednesday, could assist not only startups, but local businesses who’ve had to downsize or begin working from home during the pandemic. Here, she said, they could host meetings and accommodate clients.
“It’s important that they continue having an office space,” she added.
Repeatedly, NCD members attributed the idea to Nils Urman, the former executive director of NCD who died in 2021. While developing the idea, Gastelum recalled, they’d visited a coworking space in Tucson.
It was small, she remembered, and she found it fascinating – there were conferences, a blackboard, and different companies, working alongside each other.
“They were like, ‘I’m focused on my own work, not on yours. But sometimes we can share opinions,’” she said.
‘Everything is connected’
It’s not difficult for Santos Yescas, who’s spent years working with NCD, to visualize businesses growing and thriving in the soon-to-be economic development center.
He’s already seen it happen. Several years ago, resident Edgardo Muñoz pitched the idea of creating a digital platform for Santa Cruz County and Ambos Nogales.
“We wanted to put out something good,” Yescas explained.
Soon, they formed “We Love Nogales,” a media outlet devoted to positive coverage of events, community members and resources in the area.
As they developed the project, Yescas said, the co-founders used NCD’s headquarters to access wi-fi and film interviews. From there, the project grew, and no longer requires NCD’s headquarters. But “at the beginning, it helped a lot (to have) this space,” Yescas said.
Standing in the empty Foxworth storefront, Yescas said he envisioned small companies and freelancers working there – maybe even entrepreneurs from Nogales, Sonora who needed a spot to meet with Nogales, Ariz. colleagues.
At NCD Wednesday, visitors browsed potential architectural renderings and floor plans: private meeting rooms, desks equipped with computers, long tables meant for sharing. Maybe, Yescas added, people could use cameras or recording equipment to develop media for their companies.
The project runs parallel with other NCD plans: for example, a commercial kitchen local vendors can use to sell their products while meeting health regulations. That, Yescas said, is still in the works.
“Everything is connected,” Yescas added, “one way or another.”