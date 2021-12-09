Apparently undeterred by traffic and passersby, a lone coyote was spotted wandering near the Loma Linda Plaza on Mariposa Road.
Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control Services received multiple reports concerning the wild animal, Lt. Jose Peña confirmed late Thursday afternoon. Peña said the coyote has grown fond of the construction area near Mariposa Road, a busy commercial hub in Nogales.
“We haven’t been able to get it,” Peña said. But, he added, “we’re going to keep on it.”
Typically, Peña noted, the issue would be under the jurisdiction of the Arizona Game & Fish Department, which focuses on managing wildlife within the state. Still, county authorities will continue assisting in attempting to capture the coyote, he said.
Catching a coyote, according to Peña, can be a tricky pursuit – he said staff would attempt to trap the animal without scaring it into traffic and causing a potential accident.
AZGFD could not immediately be reached for comment. Its website, however, notes that the department will only respond to calls concerning “nuisance wildlife” to “preserve public safety.”
The department also urges those who encounter a coyote to make loud noises, maintain eye contact, and avoid turning or running away from the animal. By nature, coyotes can be curious creatures and may not immediately run away from humans, according to the National Park Service.
While Peña described the coyote as “a little bit mangy,” he told the NI he did not suspect rabies. During past attempts to catch the coyote, the animal sprinted from animal control staff – proving he was “healthy enough to be able to run.”