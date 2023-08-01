For decades, Chicanos por la Causa has facilitated affordable housing paths in Santa Cruz County, including the Self-Help program, which allows families to purchase homes below market rate – if the families contribute at least 65 percent of the construction labor.
Fernando Cuevas and his daughter, Alessandra, receive the keys to their new home after months of working on its construction through a program with Chicanos por la Causa.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
New homeowners received the keys to their houses Friday afternoon after helping to construct the homes through a program with Chicanos por la Causa.
For eight months, Fernando Cuevas labored over the construction of a multi-bedroom home, pulling 12-hour shifts at the Rio Rico worksite.
“From six o’clock to…” he paused, counting the hours. “From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
Now that it’s finished, there’s one more step for Cuevas and his family: moving in.
Six families – including the Cuevas – received the keys to their new Rio Rico homes on Friday afternoon through an affordable housing program with Chicanos por la Causa.
“Everybody’s getting their house today,” smiled Rosario Carrillo, a client coordinator for CPLC’s Self-Help program.
For 30 years, the Self-Help program has worked with families to purchase homes well below market price in Santa Cruz County.
The catch: Families must contribute around 65 percent of the labor that comes with building the home.
Under the program, participants work a minimum of 20 hours each weekend – a schedule meant to accommodate the families’ work week, Carrillo said. Before construction begins, participants take their pick, choosing either a three-bedroom or four-bedroom model.
Then, each weekend, the prospective homeowners work on a laundry list of tasks, ranging from wall framing and truss installation to flooring and painting.
In the most recent home-building round, families began construction over Thanksgiving weekend and finished the work by late July.
Gripping small keys and certificates, parents and children stood under a sweltering sun Friday afternoon, congregating in a garage of a newly finished home just south of Josephine Canyon. Cuevas’ daughter, Alessandra, sat beneath the shade, waiting for a celebratory meal of carne asada tacos to commemorate the milestone.
At the moment, Cuevas said, the family is looking into growing a garden post move-in.
But overall, he said, the most exciting part of the project was the simple feeling of ownership.
“To feel like you finally have your own home,” he explained.
It comes at a critical time for local housing affordability, particularly in Rio Rico.
In recent months, property values have shot up in the unincorporated community: In August of 2020, the average home price index of a Rio Rico home was just over $186,000. By August of the following year, the index had risen to more than $263,000, according to housing data from Zillow.
Since then, the home price index has drifted down slightly, though it still remains far higher than pre-pandemic market rates.
Each new Self-Help home is valued at a market rate of $290,000, according to Carrillo. But through the program, families will pay a below-market price of $164,000.
Since the program’s inception in 1993, participants have constructed more than 300 homes within the county, estimated Corina Fragozo, CPLC’s rural development director.
And in September, construction is slated to begin once again: A total of 10 participating families will break ground on their respective home-building endeavors.