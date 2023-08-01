For eight months, Fernando Cuevas labored over the construction of a multi-bedroom home, pulling 12-hour shifts at the Rio Rico worksite.

“From six o’clock to…” he paused, counting the hours. “From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.”

CPLC Contractors

Chicanos por la Causa staff, along with local contracors, congratulate new homeowners in Rio Rico.


Tags

Load comments