A citywide initiative to offer CPR training, inspired in part by the cardiac arrest and recovery of a young NFL player, has started to take shape in Nogales.
To start, the city is now training its own employees, according to Mayor Jorge Maldonado, who proposed the initiative. Then, free certification courses will be offered for community members.
On Thursday afternoon, 11 police department employees gathered at Nogales Fire District Station No. 2 to discuss the ins and outs of CPR, practicing chest compressions and defibrillation in the hours-long course.
The need for more training, nationally, is evident, according to the American Heart Association. The organization estimates that only around 40 percent of people who suffer cardiac arrests receive CPR from bystanders before first responders arrive.
“I know it’s a scary situation ... But if you guys don’t do anything, the window of opportunity for that person drops every minute,” Nogales Fire Marshal Jeff Polcari told the room full of trainees on Thursday.
Speaking during his January inaugural address, Maldonado pitched the idea, adding that he’d been inspired by the recent injury of 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After a hard hit to the chest sent Hamlin into cardiac arrest, first responders performed CPR on the player – a first step in Hamlin’s eventual recovery.
Neil Gago, a CPR instructor who provides regular training at Cochise College, told the NI Thursday he’s observed a flood of requests for CPR certification courses since the Hamlin incident.
Now, Gago said at Thursday’s training, he hopes to see other cities take note of Nogales’ new initiative – and create their own.