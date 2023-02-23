A citywide initiative to offer CPR training, inspired in part by the cardiac arrest and recovery of a young NFL player, has started to take shape in Nogales.

To start, the city is now training its own employees, according to Mayor Jorge Maldonado, who proposed the initiative. Then, free certification courses will be offered for community members.

Polcari

Nogales Fire District Chief Jeff Polcari discusses CPR during Thursday's class.


