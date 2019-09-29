One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday on Interstate 19 in Rio Rico, authorities said.
The crash occurred at 5:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the interstate near Kilometer 25, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. However, in an email response sent nearly eight hours after the incident, a DPS spokesperson said additional information, such as the identity of the victim, the condition of other drivers/passengers, the types of vehicles and the circumstances leading to the crash, was still “unknown.”
The Arizona Department of Transportation sent out an early morning alert saying that northbound I-19 was closed due to the crash, and suggesting that Tucson-bound motorists take State Routes 82 and 83 instead. Shortly before noon, ADOT announced that the interstate had re-opened.