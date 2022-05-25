The Elgin Bridge Fire was 15-percent contained on its western flank near the community of Elgin, but remained active at its head, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said in a Wednesday morning update.
The forestry department also downgraded the size of the fire, from approximately 4,000 acres as reported on Tuesday, to 2,149 on Wednesday. “The decrease in acreage is due to more accurate mapping,” it said.
The fire started late Monday morning and grew rapidly, fueled by windy weather and dry vegetation. The Sheriff’s Office ordered the evacuation of 11 homes along Mustang Ranch Road and several surrounding roads were closed, but the evacuation order and closures were lifted by the next day.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire remained situated within the Mustang Mountain range, just south of State Route 82 and west of Babacomari Ranch Road. Nearly 200 personnel were working to establish containment lines around the fire to keep it from progressing toward the highway and scattered ranch houses in its path, the forestry department said.
“When safe, firefighters continue to go direct with the fire by utilizing firing operations to clear out unburned fuel ahead of the fire,” it said. “This tactic allows the fire to hit the burned operational area with the goal of slowing its growth and movement.”
Another major concern has been to keep the fire from spreading east toward power lines that supply Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista. On Wednesday, the forestry department said the threat to the lines had “significantly decreased as the fire shifted back to the north … However, firefighters continue to provide structure protection to that high priority infrastructure as well as nearby structures.”
Objectives for the next few days include increasing containment lines and keeping the fire in its current footprint without any additional growth.