Construction crews have arrived in Santa Cruz County to fill gaps in the U.S.-Mexico border fence, more than two years after wall-building work was abruptly halted here.
And while the local construction is part of a larger, ongoing project announced by the Biden administration in 2021, it comes as border communities prepare for the end of a pandemic-era measure meant to stem undocumented crossings.
A community member called attention to the present construction equipment and vehicles near the border south of Peña Blanca Lake last week.
“This work is part of the formerly Department of Defense 284 make-safe projects,” a CBP spokesperson said in an email, referring to the administration’s December 2021 mandate to complete a cluster of maintenance projects along the Southwest border.
However, the CBP spokesperson was unsure of exactly when the crews had arrived in the local area, and what the specific scope of their work would be.
One unfinished segment of border barrier west of Nogales in a spot known as the Mariposa Slab has served as a crossing area for asylum-seeking migrants in recent months. And on Friday afternoon, construction appeared to be taking place along the area. Two Caterpillar construction vehicles were parked just north of the border fence. Thin, orange traffic cones dotted the area, and two workers drove by in a heavy-duty truck, leaving the site.
Asked whether contractors were filling gaps in the Mariposa Slab, the CBP spokesperson replied: “I don’t have that information.”
Reached Monday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office was unaware of any specific ongoing construction projects, according to Deputy Chief Gerardo Castillo.
“I thought it had stopped for one reason or the other,” Castillo said of the border wall construction.
While the specifics remain unclear, the newly present construction equipment comes as the federal government prepares for a shift in migration policy.
Title 42, a years-long mandate, directs immigration officials to expel most undocumented individuals who cross the border illegally – and is slated to expire on May 11. As the date approaches, federal officials have continued to urge migrants to apply for asylum through a mobile app, rather than attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.
“Let me be clear,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a press conference last Thursday. “Our border is not open and will not be open after May 11.”
Not a full stop
When President Joe Biden took office in 2021, he ordered a “pause” on his predecessor’s border wall building. That order stopped ongoing work on about 23 miles of new fencing west of Nogales, as well as roughly 4 miles east of the city, before it could be completed.
Other stretches of barrier outside of Santa Cruz County were left incomplete as well.
Still, border wall work hasn’t stopped completely under Biden.
In December 2021, Mayorkas announced CBP planned to take on a number of unfinished border-related projects.
“A large majority of the incomplete (Department of Defense) 284 Projects are located within the Tucson Sector,” the Department of Homeland Security said at the time.
The Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector covers the Arizona border area from the state line with New Mexico, west to Yuma County.
The Biden administration, Mayorkas said at the time, would focus on projects that addressed safety and environmental concerns along the border – like flood control, debris disposal, and closing gaps within the border fence. Still, for months, there was no noticeable construction or maintenance observed along the border in the Nogales area.
Meanwhile, border crossings continued through the gaps in the local fence – particularly the Mariposa Slab. In December, dispatch reports with the Sheriff’s Office reported groups of migrants ranging from three to nearly 50 people crossing the area at a time.
In the months that followed, those entries largely disappeared from the sheriff’s logs.
Last week, however, on the evening of April 25, sheriff’s dispatchers logged a 911 call: A deputy had encountered 53 migrants crossing a gap in the border fence west of Nogales. Earlier that day, around 5 p.m., deputies had reported an encounter with several individuals, including an infant, crossing through the area.
Critics of the administration’s plans have warned of an increase in asylum-seekers at the border as the end of Title 42 nears. During a Senate hearing last week, the mayors of Yuma and Sierra Vista, along with the chief medical officer in Pima County, warned that without proper federal assistance, Arizona border communities could face a “humanitarian disaster” as a result of the end of Title 42, Cronkite News reported.
Along with the potential gap-filling at the border fence, the federal government has announced several other plans in light of Title 42’s expiration.
Last week, Mayorkas unveiled a plan to open regional migration processing centers in countries throughout Latin America. The centers, Mayorkas said, will allow migrants to apply for legal documentation “before arriving at our borders.”