Construction crews have arrived in Santa Cruz County to fill gaps in the U.S.-Mexico border fence, more than two years after wall-building work was abruptly halted here.

And while the local construction is part of a larger, ongoing project announced by the Biden administration in 2021, it comes as border communities prepare for the end of a pandemic-era measure meant to stem undocumented crossings.

Mariposa Slab

Vehicles and traffic cones surround the Mariposa Slab area of the border wall west of Nogales.
Blankets

Blankets, clothing, and childrens' shoes were strewn across the ground Friday afternoon near a gap in the border fence west of Nogales.


