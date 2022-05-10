Authorities said crews have made progress slowing the growth of the San Rafael Fire, burning since Saturday in Eastern Santa Cruz County, despite the windy conditions that had been pushing it closer and closer to populated areas.
In an update posted late Tuesday morning, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said that even with a Red Flag Warning in effect on Monday, "firelighters were able to keep (the fire) with in its current footprint and keep the fire from pushing through established containment lines."
The department said the fire was at 11,611 acres and 12 percent containment to start the day Tuesday. That was compared to 10,562 acres with no containment at the beginning of the day Monday.
The fire was first reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday near Lochiel, just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and grew quickly on Sunday to around 10,000 acres as high winds pushed it northward through the nine-mile length of the grassy Santa Rafael State Natural Area. As it continued to spread in a north/northeast direction through Coronado National Forest land toward Canelo, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office ordered people living in its path to evacuate.
However, as of Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office had lifted its evacuation orders, with the Canelo South area remaining in SET status.
"The fire remains active on the northern and southwestern sides, with hot spots, smoldering and creeping being reported within the fire's interior," the forestry department said in its bulletin. "Pockets of interior fuel continue to burn, therefore as afternoon winds increase, smoke may be visible to nearby communities."
Nearly 200 personnel are assigned to the firefighting effort, which was being supported Tuesday by a bucket-hoisting helicopter to assist with dousing hot spots.
So far, only one "secondary" structure has been reported destroyed by the fire.
Forest Road 799 remained closed Tuesday for firefighter safety, as crews continue working in the roadway, and authorities are urging the public to stay out of the fire area in general.
"Firefighters continue to come across people lingering in areas they should not be in," the forestry department said. "Burn areas contain hazards, oftentimes unseen, like ash pits or downed trees. So for everyones safety, including our firefighters, please obey law enforcement and stay out of the area."
Meanwhile, a new fire was reported Tuesday on Mt. Wrightson in the Santa Rita Mountains, northwest of Sonoita.
"Smoke is visible from our area, the USFS is aware and air resources have been ordered," the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District wrote in a Facebook post at 11:25 a.m. "No threats to our area at this time. We will keep you updated as information comes in."