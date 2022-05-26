'Benton Fire' ignites near Mt. Washington

A wildfire that started Thursday near the U.S.-Mexico border east of Nogales filled the air above the Patagonia Mountains with smoke early in the day. By noon, it had died down after crews initiated containment efforts, though smoke from fires burning in other areas – including a large blaze in the mountains east of Imuris, Sonora – left a haze over Nogales and other parts of the county.

The so-called Benton Fire was burning on Coronado National Forest land on the eastern flank of Mt. Washington. It was estimated to be 17 acres in size, though a CNF spokesperson noted the measurement would likely change as more accurate mapping takes place.

"Ground resources and air support are on the scene. They have dropped retardant and lines are currently holding," the spokesperson said in an email sent shortly before noon, adding: "Firefighters will continue to build out the lines and air support remains on the scene. Winds are light."

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

-Nogales International