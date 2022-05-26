Crews have stopped the forward progress of the Elgin Bridge Fire in Eastern Santa Cruz County, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said in an update Thursday morning.
The fire was 30 percent contained – up from 15 percent the day before – and its acreage had not changed since the department updated the size of the fire to 2,149 acres on Wednesday.
The fire started late Monday morning and grew rapidly, fueled by windy weather and dry vegetation. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office ordered the evacuation of 11 homes along Mustang Ranch Road, and several surrounding roads were closed on Monday. However, the evacuation order and closures were lifted by the next day.
The fire started approximately a quarter-mile northeast of the intersection of Elgin, Upper Elgin and Elgin-Canelo roads. From there, it spread eastward into the Mustang Mountain range, south of State Route 82 and west of Babacomari Ranch Road. As of Thursday, the footprint of the fire was entirely in Santa Cruz County.
Early in the week, the fire was headed toward power lines that supply Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista. But on Wednesday, the forestry department said the threat to the lines had “significantly decreased as the fire shifted back to the north.”
More than 200 personnel were assigned to the fire at its peak, and a key goal was to establish containment lines around the fire to keep it from progressing toward the highway and scattered ranch houses in its path, the forestry department said in its Wednesday morning update.
The fire's size was reported at approximately 4,000 acres earlier in the week, but downgraded to 2,149 acres on Wednesday. “The decrease in acreage is due to more accurate mapping,” the forestry department said at the time.
The cause of the fire was listed as unknown and under investigation.
The Elgin Bridge Fire was the second large-scale wildfire in Eastern Santa Cruz County in May. The San Rafael Fire began Saturday, May 7, in the San Rafael Natural Area near Lochiel and spread north-northeast until May 15, when it was listed as fully contained at 11,620 acres May 15. Like the Elgin Bridge Fire, the San Rafael Fire prompted mandatory evacuations, though ultimately no homes were lost.
Crews have also battled a number of smaller fires in that part of the county this spring, including multiple blazes north of Sonoita, along State Route 83 and on the Empire Ranch.