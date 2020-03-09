Man sentenced to prison for aggravated assault
A 37-year-old man who committed an aggravated assault after breaking into a home in Nogales was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.
Antonio Arochi was sentenced at Santa Cruz County Superior Court on Feb. 24 after pleading guilty to one count of attempted aggravated assault, a Class 5 felony. Judge Thomas Fink gave him credit for 140 days served prior to his sentencing.
On Oct. 6, 2019, the Nogales Police Department responded to a call about a burglary, according to Arochi’s pre-sentence report.
The caller stated that a man had broken into his home through a bathroom window and said he was looking for someone named Mike. The victim said there was no one in the home by that name, and Arochi quickly agreed to leave the house.
However, while the victim walked to his landlord’s apartment to report the incident, he saw Arochi in a physical fight with the victim’s cousin. Arochi reportedly lifted the second victim and threw him over a balcony, and he fell two stories to the ground.
Court documents state that the victim of the assault was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, then transported to a hospital in Tucson due to the severity of his injuries, which included multiple rib fractures and injuries to his back and neck.
While an NPD officer was driving to the scene of the crime, he encountered Arochi, who fit the description of the perpetrator.
Arochi continued walking as the officer attempted to speak with him, the pre-sentence report states. After a second officer tried to assist, Arochi began running toward a port of entry, and nearby U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted NPD in detaining him.
Arochi was handcuffed and taken to the U.S. Border Patrol station for fingerprinting after he refused to provide officers with his name.
Fingerprints on drug package lead to conviction
On Feb. 19, 2019, the Nogales Police Department received a report of a suspicious package in the mail.
According to court records, the package listed an inaccurate recipient address and had been sent to the return address. However, the recipient said the package didn’t belong to them and reported it to authorities.
Detectives with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force tested the contents of the package – a white powdery substance – and identified it as 517 grams of heroin.
Authorities then had the package tested for latent fingerprints, and tests identified prints belonging to Jose Adolfo Fuerte Corrales of Nogales and his mother.
On June 26, 2019, detectives spoke with Fuerte’s mother, who denied having any knowledge of the package or its contents, and contacted her son.
Later that same day, according to his presentence report, Fuerte contacted HIDTA detectives to claim responsibility and insisted that his mother played no role in the incident.
He was booked into the Santa Cruz County jail on Sept. 18, 2019, and later pleading guilty to one count of attempted unlawful possession of a dangerous drug for sale, a Class 3 felony.
Fuerte, now 27, was sentenced to two years in prison on Feb. 24. Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink gave him credit for 164 days served prior to his sentencing.
In a pre-sentence interview with a probation officer, Fuerte admitted that he had sent the package to pay back another package of heroin that he had lost in 2010 for some people in Mexico.
“I was given a packet and then I gave it to somebody else. I didn’t know anything else after,” Fuerte said in his court statement. “I did it because I was coerced. I have lost a ‘package’ when I was a teenager.”
Rock-thrower gets time in prison
A 50-year-old man was sentenced to more than one year in state prison for throwing rocks at vehicles in Nogales, according to court documents.
Juan Jose Acedo pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct involving a weapon, a Class 6 felony.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink sentenced him to 1.5 years in prison on Feb. 24, with credit for 152 days served.
According to Acedo’s pre-sentence report, a Nogales Police officer responded to a report on Jan. 28, 2017 that a man was throwing rocks at vehicles in an unspecified area of Nogales.
The victim stated that the rock went through their open window and caused damages to their dashboard, but added that he didn’t know Acedo nor his reason for throwing rocks at the vehicle.
According to court documents, Acedo submitted a written statement, in which he accepted responsibility for his actions and apologized for his behavior.
Woman accused of smuggling ammo through Nogales
A 22-year-old Phoenix woman was arrested last week for allegedly trying to smuggle more than 20,000 rounds of AK-47-type ammunition into Mexico through Nogales.
Jennifer Hernandez, 22, was arrested on March 3 after Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers pulled her over for a motor vehicle violation on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande, according to the criminal complaint filed against her.
As a trooper began speaking to Hernandez, he noticed several boxes of ammunition on the front passenger floorboard and and back seat of her car, the complaint says.
The trooper called for backup from Homeland Security Investigations, and Hernandez allegedly told them that she had been buying bulk ammunition in Phoenix for the previous three weeks and transporting it to Nogales. She said in this case, she was on her way to Nogales to meet with an individual who would then drive her vehicle into Mexico with the ammunition, while she remained onboard a as a passenger.
Hernandez allegedly said she was paid approximately $1,000 per load, and had bought nearly 70,000 rounds since she started the smuggling conspiracy.
The bullets she was caught with on March 3 were 7.62x39mm caliber.