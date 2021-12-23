Starting next month, COVID-19 vaccination requirements will tighten at the border once again.
Beginning Jan. 22, individuals crossing into the United States through land ports of entry for essential purposes – such as work, school or medical reasons – must provide proof of vaccination, according to The Associated Press.
Currently, proof of vaccination is required for non-essential travel only.
The coming mandate applies to essential travelers who are not U.S. citizens or residents. That includes a number of produce warehouse workers who cross from Sonora into Arizona, along with some of the drivers who steer thousands of trucks from Mexico into Nogales, Ariz. each month.
Several representatives of cross-border industries – including trucking and produce – told the NI they do not expect the mandate to delay cross-border traffic, citing high vaccination rates within local companies.
“We’re not anticipating a major hiccup for that date,” said Allison Moore, vice-president of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas, a Nogales-based organization representing businesses that import and distribute produce grown in Mexico.
Extended deadlines
On Nov. 8, the border reopened to non-essential travel after 20 months of pandemic-inflicted closure. Those who wished to shop or visit family in the United States were once again allowed to cross from Mexico or Canada, as long as they could provide proof of full vaccination.
But federal officials held off on implementing a vaccine mandate for essential travelers. Instead, the Biden Administration announced that a vaccine mandate for essential travel would come in the new year.
“This approach will provide ample time for essential travelers such as truckers, students, and healthcare workers to get vaccinated,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in October.
The mandate for vaccination among essential travelers drew outcry from some lawmakers closer to the U.S.-Canada border. Earlier this month, a group of Republican senators penned a letter urging President Biden to rescind the coming mandate, alleging the decision would jeopardize trade.
Leaders along the southern border, however, are not so concerned.
“No, not at all,” said Tony Vartola, who owns Port Devanning Services, a Nogales, Ariz.-based operation that unloads cargo at the Mariposa Port of Entry’s commercial docks. At the international port, workers unload trailers, break down pallets, and haul storage, like 50-pound bags of charcoal – work, Vartola iterated, that can’t be done from home.
Speaking to the NI Monday, Vartola estimated his company employs nearly 30 workers, with about three living in Mexico. His workforce, he said, is fully vaccinated.
While Vartola himself never implemented a vaccine mandate for the company, he told the NI he encouraged his workers to do so, warning them that Customs and Border Patrol could potentially issue a mandate for workers operating at the port.
“It was a backhanded mandate,” he added.
Vartola also offered his workers a $100 bonus to get both shots. At this point, he added, “everybody’s vaccinated,” and a fraction have received the booster.
Even so, Vartola wondered aloud how strictly CBP would enforce the mandate for Mexican citizens crossing for essential purposes – and whether customs officers would turn back an unvaccinated worker carrying multitudes of produce.
Asked for a statement on the coming mandate, a CBP spokesperson did not respond before press time.
‘Pretty confident’
SunFed, a produce company based in Rio Rico, has seen similarly high vaccination rates, according to Matt Mandel, the company’s vice-president of finance and legal affairs.
“I’m pleasantly surprised and very happy that everybody chose to get vaccinated,” he said of SunFed’s staff.
As vaccine availability expanded, the company mandated vaccines for those working at its physical location, Mandel said.
SunFed generally employs about 40 workers year-round, though that number can balloon to more than 60 with seasonal fluctuation, Mandel estimated.
“There are a few of our employees that do live in Sonora, that do cross on a daily basis to come here,” Mandel said, though he added it was a “very small percentage of our total workforce.”
Like Vartola, Mandel contended that his Mexico-based workers were fully vaccinated. He told the NI that to his knowledge, most employees got the shots in Santa Cruz County.
“There was a coordinated effort within the produce industry and the county health officials,” Mandel said.
SunFed, he added, worked closely with county health officials, submitting lists of employees to set vaccination appointments.
Moore, of the FPAA, observed a similar pattern.
“(Produce) companies were saying, ‘Go to your appointment, and get your vaccine,’” she said.
Echoing Mandel’s comments, Moore said the number of local produce workers who will be affected by the new mandate is relatively low. Still, she said she was “pretty confident” the new requirement wouldn’t create major issues.
“We’ve been, for months and months, working to make sure that members of the industry are being vaccinated,” she added.
Trucking across the border
While the pandemic has impeded numerous industries, essential cross-border travel has largely continued in full force. According to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, more incoming trucks passed through Nogales ports of entry in 2020 than in 2019.
“It never affected any commercial traffic coming across the border at all,” noted Vartola of Port Devanning Services.
And with the upcoming vaccination mandate at the border, Alejandro Andrade said he doesn’t anticipate the activity grinding to a halt anytime soon.
“I don’t think there’s a big concern about it,” said Andrade, founding board member and former president of the Safe Border Trucking Association.
Speaking to the NI Monday, he pointed to vaccination efforts in Nogales, Sonora as yet another factor in Mexican workers receiving the jab.
Meanwhile, the Confederation of Agricultural Associations of Sinaloa (CAADES, for its initials in Spanish) represents nearly a dozen Mexico-based produce organizations. At its Nogales, Sonora station, drivers known as “burreros” or “cruzadores” hook their trucks up to produce-filled trailers brought from farms deeper in Mexico and run them across the border to warehouses in Nogales and Rio Rico.
Speaking via WhatsApp Tuesday, a representative with CAADES told the NI he doubted the mandate would affect the company, adding that vaccination was viewed as “an obligation” for drivers.