Three years ago, a single red balloon floated away from Nogales, Sonora, drifted over the border fence, and settled onto the grass in Patagonia, Ariz.
Tied to the balloon was a Christmas list from 8-year-old Dáyami. Written carefully in Spanish, it requested several gifts from Santa, including clothes, art supplies and, of course, “eslaim,” or slime.
Randy Heiss stumbled upon the balloon and the little piece of paper – he’d been walking his dog near the Patagonia Cemetery. With the help of his wife and a local radio station, he managed to fulfill Dáyami’s wish list.
It’s changed life for both families.
“In fact, they’re going to spend Christmas Eve with us,” Dáyami’s father, Christian Leyva, said on Friday. The families, he added, go out to eat, or spend time together in Leyva’s house. “It’s all very beautiful,” he added.
First reported a week before Christmas 2018 by Radio XENY in Nogales, Sonora and the NI in Nogales, Ariz., the story ricocheted through an international news cycle, appearing in CNN, NPR and the Washington Post, among other outlets. Now, much like Dáyami’s red balloon, it’ll continue traveling – this time, to the big screen.
Mattel, a California-based toy and entertainment franchise, announced last Thursday that “Christmas Balloon” will retell the story in a feature-length film. Gabriella Revilla Lugo, a writer for the ABC series “A Million Little Things” is slated to write the film’s screenplay.
Speaking to the NI Friday, Heiss said he and his wife Marcella were “floored” to see Revilla Lugo’s name on Mattel’s press release.
“For her to decide this was a project that she wanted to take on ... we’re just completely humbled and honored,” he said.
Leyva told the NI his family was content that their yearly tradition – sending a balloon into the sky with letters for Santa – would be made into a movie.
Heiss echoed similar thoughts.
“It’ll be around for generations for people to see,” he added.
The film will follow a character representing Dáyami, whom Mattel Film described as a girl “living in a Mexican border town.” The press release did not mention whether the film would specifically portray Nogales and Patagonia as its setting.
Several representatives for Mattel praised the story for its hopeful and heartwarming message.
“Randy and Marcella’s story exemplifies the holiday spirit and shows the miraculous way small acts of kindness can change lives, bring families together, and inspire entire communities on both sides of the border,” Producer Chris Lemos said in a statement.
Swift search process
When Heiss initially found Dáyami’s balloon and Christmas list on Dec. 16, 2018, he faced several challenges, starting with a language barrier. Marcella assisted him in translating the list, which included requests for magic markers and a “casa Enchantimals” – a colorful, animal-themed dollhouse produced by Mattel itself.
To find Dáyami herself, the Heiss family contacted Radio XENY, assuming that prevailing winds had carried the balloon across the border from Nogales, Sonora. Host and reporter César Barrón promptly turned to social media.
“Help us find a girl named Dáyami,” Radio XENY posted on its Facebook page days before Christmas. It worked, Barrón said, explaining it had taken about an hour to find the girl’s family.
“It was immediate,” Barrón recalled during a phone conversation on Friday. He hadn’t expected such a quick response, but said it was “clear proof” of the power of radio.
After a Walmart run to pick up gifts, the Heiss couple met with Dáyami, her younger sister, and the children’s parents at the Radio XENY headquarters in Nogales, Sonora. Heiss said it was difficult not to become overwhelmed with emotion.
“I was almost crying,” Heiss remembered. “Their timid little faces.”
‘Never-ending story’
Since Christmas 2018, things have changed. Dáyami is three years older – and, Heiss has observed, “kind of tired of being famous.” Her family has grown: twin girls were born earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the bond Randy and Marcella Heiss share with Dáyami and her family has continued to strengthen, both Heiss and Leyva told the NI. The two families talk nearly every week through messaging apps.
That connection has transformed the holiday season for Randy and Marcella Heiss, who lost their only child 12 years ago.
“Christmases were very sad,” Heiss said, “because we didn’t have children around us.”
This year, though, he and his wife will head to Nogales, Sonora.
Heiss added he expects plenty of singing, dancing, and “millions of tamales.” He wondered aloud how he’d haul his assortment of gifts across the border this year.
“It’s literally the never-ending story,” Heiss said. “We’re going to keep it going.”
As for the movie, no release date has been disclosed in Mattel’s announcement. But when it does hit the screen, Barrón anticipates watching a movie that transcends borders.
“I think it’s a very beautiful story for Nogales,” he said.