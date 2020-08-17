The U.S. government’s restrictions against “non-essential” travel through the nation’s Southwest ports of entry – including the ones in Nogales – will continue for a sixth month.
Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf tweeted on Monday that the restrictions, set to expire on Aug. 20, will now be extended until at least Sept. 21.
The extended restrictions also apply to the U.S. border with Canada, and Wolf framed the extension as part of a collaboration “with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of #COVID19.”
The travel restrictions first took effect for a 30-day period on March 21. They’ve been renewed for another 30 days each month since then.
U.S. citizens and permanent residents can still return to the country through the ports and cross-border commercial traffic has not been affected by the restrictions, which primarily apply to people hoping to enter the United States on a tourist visa.
The Washington Post reported last week that the Trump administration was considering trying to stop U.S. citizens and permanent residents from crossing into the United States through land ports of entry with Mexico, but noted that the proposal was “saddled with doubts about the legal and logistical challenges of keeping Americans from reentering their own country.”
The Mexican government has not adopted restrictions on travelers from the United States, though the State of Sonora, in collaboration with federal partners, briefly set up checkpoints around the July 4 U.S. holiday to turn back people crossing for non-essential purposes.