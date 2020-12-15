Last Friday, travel restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border were extended for a 10th consecutive month.
And while the restrictions are meant to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19, they also mean more pain for a wide range of Nogales businesses that traditionally count on sales to Mexican shoppers.
Those businesses include the city’s gas stations.
Antonio Haro, owner of Fuel Express Depot, three blocks north of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry, said his sales have been down about 80 percent since the travel restrictions went into effect in March.
“We really need the people from Mexico,” he said last week.
Fernando Rojo, owner of the Fiesta and Jumpin’ Jack stations on Mariposa Road, hasn’t fared much better. He said there are just too many local stations to serve the residents of Nogales, Ariz. alone.
“We’re working at 30 percent, because we’re a lot of gas stations for the city of Nogales, for the population of Nogales,” Rojo said. “We’re really missing the Mexican traffic that came to pump gas.”
There’s a reason Mexican drivers often prefer to fill up in the United States – pumps in Arizona reliably charge lower prices than those in Sonora.
On Monday, most stations in Nogales, Sonora were charging between 14.20 and 14.60 pesos per liter for regular gas – the equivalent of $2.66 to $2.74 per gallon. Meanwhile, stations in Nogales, Ariz. were offering a gallon of unleaded 87-octane fuel for less than $2, with the Fastrip on Mariposa Road and Grand Avenue as low as $1.89.
A little further north, in Tucson, prices tend to be even lower. But there’s no question that plenty of customers from south of the border are content to fill up in Nogales, Ariz.
And once they’re at local gas stations to fill up their tanks, they’re likely to stop into the store for a few small purchases. Rojo said Mexican customers would often pick up a case of American beer before heading back across the border, and said his store sales are down as much as gas.
Rojo has coped with the declining sales the way most businesses have: by cutting costs.
“If before we had two-person shifts, now we have shifts with just one person,” he said.
The Fiesta station, less than two miles north of the Mariposa Port of Entry, also sells diesel fuel to commercial tractor-trailers coming across the border. Diesel sales have also been down this year, but not as much as regular gas, Rojo said.
But even if the number of gas stations is high for the number of residents in Nogales, local drivers can expect more options for filling up in the near future.
Lupita Gallego, who was previously a manager at the local Fastrip, is planning to open up a Chevron station at the North Grand Avenue location of the former Pronto Market. Permits permitting, she said, the new Chevron could open for business by the end of next week.
“We were hoping (the border) would be open by then,” Gallego said, but she added that she hadn’t considered postponing the opening date based on the travel restrictions.
And Jeetendra Yadav, who owns the now-closed Big Art’s 76 on Mariposa Road, said he’s replaced the old station’s fuel tank and eventually plans to reopen as a Marathon or Arco franchise.
Price difference shrinks
One aspect of the local gas business that’s confounded local drivers for years is the persistent price difference between Nogales and Tucson gas stations. But, over the course of 2020, that price gap has narrowed slightly.
This January, the average price per gallon in Tucson hovered about 18 cents higher than the price in Nogales, according to information provided by commercial data firm IHS Markit. In July and August, it was approximately 8 cents higher; in September, the difference was 10 cents; in October, 13 cents, and in November, Tucson stations averaged a price per gallon just 3 cents higher than those in Nogales.
Local consumers have long speculated that Nogales gas prices stay higher than those in Tucson due to demand from Mexican drivers. Could the travel restrictions imposed this year be contributing to the narrower price differential?
Aldo Vazquez, a spokesman for AAA Arizona, said it’s hard to say if the tighter price gap has to do with the border travel restrictions, or if it’s just part of a trend of lower gas prices across the country in 2020, as the pandemic has dampened demand for energy.
“Gas prices are very fickle,” he explained.