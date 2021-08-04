The Mexican Consulate in Nogales and the University of Arizona have been organizing COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people from Nogales, Sonora in collaboration with other partners in the United States and Mexico. Two such clinics are planned for this week at the Mariposa Port of Entry.
The effort is similar to a number of programs being carried out by officials in border cities in California and Texas, primarily to vaccinate the people who work at Mexican maquiladoras – the foreign-owned factories along Mexico’s northern border that manufacture consumer goods for export – with excess or soon-to-expire doses from the United States.
However, unlike the vaccination programs in cities like San Diego, Calif. and El Paso, Texas, which have been publicly announced and heralded by leaders on both sides of the border, those behind the effort in Nogales aren’t saying much about it.
A staffer at the Mexican Consulate in Nogales said on Wednesday that they were under strict orders not to release any information about the vaccination clinics. The University of Arizona is reportedly involved as well, but a communications specialist at the UA School of Public Health could not immediately provide information on Wednesday.
Jeff Terrell, the health services director for Santa Cruz County, said his office is serving as a consultant to the program, but not providing any resources. He said he didn’t have any details about how it’s operating. A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Health Services said there was no cross-border vaccination program operating at the state level, and ADHS wasn’t aware of any such efforts offered by other entities in Arizona.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which operates the Mariposa Port of Entry, acknowledged its role in the clinics in a brief statement. CBP’s Tucson Field Office, it said, “is working with its stakeholders and providing a venue for vaccine distribution by local medical professionals,” adding: “The vaccine recipients are not entering the United States and upon receiving the vaccine, (are) returning to Mexico.”
Dr. Zenen Padilla, the director of public health in Nogales, Sonora, told the NI on Wednesday that the municipal government had worked with the Mexican Consulate on the logistics of cross-border vaccination clinics scheduled for the mornings of Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 at the Mariposa port.
And while similar programs on the California and Texas border have focused on maquiladora workers, Padilla said that city officials offered the opportunity to be vaccinated this week to the general public, ages 18 and older. Last week the city took appointments on a first come, first served basis for a total of 1,000 Johnson & Johnson doses.
“(The Mexican Consulate) is supporting us with vaccines and we’re supporting them with the logistics of registering people,” Padilla said, but added that he wasn’t sure about the source of the vaccine doses.
“We’re fighting for everyone to be vaccinated, to have a wider coverage in Nogales, Sonora and Arizona, and decrease the spread of infections,” he said.
Rumors circulated earlier this summer that buses carrying maquiladora workers had come to the Mariposa port for U.S.-sourced vaccinations, but the NI was unable to confirm the information with any official sources at the time. However, sources with knowledge of the situation who spoke on background on Wednesday said that at least one local vaccination clinic had been held previously.
In addition, the UA Public Health spokesperson reached Wednesday, while unable to provide information about the operation of the clinics, provided a link to the Facebook page of the UA Primary Prevention Mobile Health Unit, which had previously posted a solicitation seeking medical professionals to give vaccinations on June 21 and 22 at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry. The clinics were meant “to provide vaccines to those who do not have documents to cross the U.S.-Mexico border,” the ad said.
Previous cross-border vaccination efforts apparently didn’t involve the city of Nogales, Sonora. Padilla, the public health director, said the clinics planned for this week were the only collaborative vaccine efforts that he was aware of.
“This is the first time that the city council has done this with the Mexican Consulate across the border,” he said. “We hadn’t had another opportunity before.”
It’s not clear why the consulate and UA haven’t touted the Nogales vaccine program. Other efforts to give U.S. vaccines to maquiladora workers have been highly publicized in the media, including an in-depth story last week in The New York Times that prominently featured the Mexican consul in San Diego and University of California San Diego Health, which is helping run the clinics in San Diego.
The lack of official information has opened the door for rumors that one local health service provider is now trying to correct.
The Mariposa Community Health Center, which has been responsible for the bulk of the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Santa Cruz County, reached out to the NI on Wednesday to ask for help correcting information circulating on social media that the vaccination distribution on Thursday would be held at MCHC.
“The event is hosted by the University of Arizona at the Mariposa Port of Entry, not the Mariposa Community Health Center, using the J&J vaccine,” an MCHC spokesman wrote in an email.