Connie Williams of Rio Rico points out a water bottle in March 2022 while working on a study led by the Sonoran Institute to examine trash in the Santa Cruz River. The institute’s Luke Cole will provide an “advance look” at the study during a public meeting on Feb. 9.
A virtual public meeting next week will feature a discussion of the latest efforts to mitigate and prevent wastewater effluent from flowing into the United States at Oso Wash east of Nogales
The meeting of the Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum, scheduled for 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, will also include updates on ongoing efforts to restore the Santa Cruz River in Southern Arizona.
The citizens forum is meant to facilitate the exchange of information between the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission and members of the public about USIBWC activities in Southeastern Arizona.
In the Nogales area, the USIBWC, along with state environmental officials and local river advocates, has been monitoring the Oso Wash east of city limits and just west of the spot where the Santa Cruz River crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. There, partially treated effluent has been spilling across the border from two wastewater treatment plants in Sonora for several years.
During the Feb. 9 meeting, two officials from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality – Binational Program Manager Joaquin Marruffo and Environmental Science Specialist Claudia Gil – “will discuss how stakeholders from both sides of the border are working collaboratively to find solutions that will mitigate and/or prevent future contamination,” the USIBWC said in a news release.
ADEQ is in the process of developing a study to identify a nature-based mitigation alternative for the Arizona side of the Oso Wash, the commission said.
Also during the meeting, Luke Cole, director of the Santa Cruz River Program at the Sonoran Institute, will provide updates on efforts undertaken in partnership with the U.S. and Mexican federal governments to restore the Santa Cruz River north of the border.
“His presentation will also highlight the latest Living River report, which bolsters the international partnership by demonstrating the social, environmental and cultural benefits that come from clean, flowing water,” the USIBWC said, adding that Cole will also provide an “advance look” at the Sonoran Institute’s study of trash in the river.
The meeting will be held virtually via the Teams online meeting platform. To join go to bit.ly/SAZCF and click on the “Join” button. If you do not have Teams installed on the device, it will work through any internet browser, according to the USIBWC.
Members of the public can also join by phone by dialing 872-240-1286 and entering the conference ID: 634 404 766#. For those connecting via phone, the presentations will be available before the start of the meeting at bit.ly/SAZCF.
Anyone who would like to speak during public comment is asked to sign up in advance by contacting Sumner Corbett at sumnercorbett@rational360.com or (434) 466-2266 by noon on Feb. 9.