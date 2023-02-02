River

Connie Williams of Rio Rico points out a water bottle in March 2022 while working on a study led by the Sonoran Institute to examine trash in the Santa Cruz River. The institute’s Luke Cole will provide an “advance look” at the study during a public meeting on Feb. 9.

 File photo by Angela Gervasi

A virtual public meeting next week will feature a discussion of the latest efforts to mitigate and prevent wastewater effluent from flowing into the United States at Oso Wash east of Nogales

The meeting of the Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum, scheduled for 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, will also include updates on ongoing efforts to restore the Santa Cruz River in Southern Arizona.



Load comments