A wildfire is burning on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border in a remote area west of Nogales.
The Alamo Fire had burned “several hundred acres” in Mexico and approximately 100 acres on Coronado National Forest land in Western Santa Cruz County as of Monday morning, a CNF spokesperson said in an email.
The fire was burning in steep, rugged terrain, the spokesperson said, adding: “Crews and engines are working suppression and aircraft has been ordered.”
A state wildfire map showed the location of the fire to be approximately 4 miles southwest of Peña Blanca Lake and 12-14 miles west of Nogales.
