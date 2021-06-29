The building on the corner of Morley Avenue and Wayside Drive in Nogales has been in bad shape for a while.
The two-story structure looks like it was elegant, once. There’s green trim around the doors and roof, thick stucco walls and small wrought iron balconies in front of tall second-floor windows.
But its most recent occupant, the Crossroads Mission, moved out in 2009 and neighbors began complaining about the dilapidated state of the building more than three years ago. In 2018, the City of Nogales issued a notice telling the property owner to clean-up the structure.
But, as has happened at many other old and decaying properties around town, the owners didn’t address the crumbling state of the building.
Then, last Friday, large chunks of concrete started falling off. Now, the neighbors have received notices from the city saying more parts of the building might fall and damage next-door properties – and suggesting they might need to leave their own properties in order to stay safe.
That’s put Jacobo and Maria Quintana, who have lived for more than two decades in a home on Wayside Drive, directly behind the collapsing building, in a precarious position.
“We can’t go and leave our house alone,” Maria Quintana said. “We don’t have two homes, or three homes. We have one, that for 22 years we have maintained and worked on. And now, after three years of this, they come and say, ‘Grab your things and go.’”
Even though the city had issued a “final notice” to the owners in March that described the building as “dangerous” and a “safety hazard,” the property owner still hasn’t obtained a permit to do clean-up work, let alone fix the structure that’s now creating hazards for the neighbors. On Monday morning, an inspector said the city was working with the property owners on obtaining the necessary permits.
Maria Quintana said she noticed in May 2018 that the building was deteriorating significantly, so she called the city’s Public Works Department to ask that something be done about it. She said she was referred to an inspector, who told her they needed to notify the owner and that it would take some time to address the problem. That went on for two years. A year ago, another inspector took up the case, and said the owner had been contacted and that something would be done.
According to a notice posted on the building, the city issued its first notice to the property owner on Aug. 6, 2018. It followed up on June 6, 2019 and conducted an inspection on Aug. 24, 2020 that found that portions of the building were likely to come apart and potentially injure people or property.
At some point, there was a bit of confusion. Hunter Nash, who operates a dental office on Morley Avenue, next to the building, said the city contacted him a year or two ago thinking he owned the property and telling him to fix it up. He says he informed them he wasn’t the owner.
Meanwhile, the building continued deteriorating.
Maria Quintana said a man who apparently owned the property came to her home the first week of May and said he was going to address the problem, but she hasn’t seen him since. City and county documents show the owner as Claudia Sanchez, whose address is listed as a Post Office box in Nogales.
Santa Cruz County records show the property is valued at $167,000.
On May 6, the city’s “third and final” notice, which was dated March 5 and demanded action to address the safety issues at the building, expired.
“If you fail to obtain a building permit within sixty (60) days the city may act to abate the nuisances presented on the property. Please be advised that in such situation, the City of Nogales will be entitled to establish a lien on the property for the full amount of all costs incurred in abating the nuisance,” the notice, which is still posted outside the building, states.
That date passed without a building permit and without action from the city.
Such non-compliance has been a prevalent enough problem that the Nogales City Council passed an ordinance in January 2019 meant to make it easier for the city to take clean-up matters into its own hands. The new regulation, approved just a few months after the first abatement notice went up at the Morley Avenue building, allows the city to do clean-up work or even demolish crumbling buildings if owners aren’t responsive to demands.
Then, pursuant to the ordinance, the city can effectively charge the clean-up cost to the owners, by placing a tax lien on the property.
Frank Dillon, then the city’s director of planning and zoning, told the NI at the time that property owners would first receive a notice asking them to address problems. If that didn’t get results, the city could step in.
The notice period would typically be 30 days, Dillon said, but could be shorter in emergency situations.
On Monday, city officials didn’t respond to questions about why the city so far hadn’t taken abatement action on the Morley Avenue building.
Falling concrete
Last week, the situation on the corner of Morley Avenue and Wayside Drive began to look more serious.
Maria Quintana said she called the city inspector on Tuesday, June 22 and told him that the walls were bulging out. “I was really certain that it was going to fall,” she said.
The inspector told her that the building owner was going to take care of it, she said.
Then on Friday, June 25, at 10 or 11 p.m., a piece of the building’s second-story back wall fell, sending chunks of concrete tumbling onto her property, directly next to her house.
Firefighters came and confirmed there was danger of further damage, but they couldn’t say when it might happen. But they said that if it falls, it’s going to fall toward her house, she said.
Quintana said she thinks the rain that fell last Wednesday contributed to the partial collapse on Friday, and she’s concerned about what will happen when more monsoon rains – some forecast for this week – arrive.
Firefighters cordoned off the building with yellow caution tape, some of it running through a portion of the Quintanas’ property. On Saturday, the city gave her a letter saying, “Due to the height of this building, there is potential that if more of the pieces were to fall, they could fall into your yard or onto your building.”
The letter said the city couldn’t say when further structural deterioration might occur, but it advised them that “you need to take all reasonable measures to ensure your own safety, including, if you believe it is necessary, to temporarily vacate your property.”
The Quintanas decided to stay.
“My husband and I talked about it and we decided to stay, because if we go, how are we going to know if they are taking action?” Maria said.
And she’s not happy with the pace of action so far.
“My question is: Public Works has known about this for three years. It wasn’t sufficient to avoid this?”
For his part, Nash, the dentist whose office borders a different side of the dilapidated building, said he wasn’t as worried.
“It doesn’t concern me a whole lot,” he said, adding that he didn’t think his building would be seriously damaged.
In the meantime, Maria and Jacobo Quintana are avoiding the west side of their single-story home, which is closest to the collapsing two-story building. That’s the side of the home where the living and dining rooms are.
The Quintanas say they are especially concerned because their son had been planning to move into their home next month, along with his pregnant wife and their one-and-a-half-year-old child.
Maria noted that the Sunday before the chunks fell off the building, family members of all ages had been out in the yard for hours, playing and enjoying a Father’s Day get-together. Imagine, she asked, if the concrete chunks had fallen in their direction at that point.