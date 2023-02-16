Authorities say cars won’t be slipping and sliding when water freezes on Country Club Drive near the Interstate 19 overpass any longer after state workers tackled the problem this week.

On Thursday, John Kissinger, deputy Nogales city manager, said the Arizona Department of Transportation worked to clear out a clogged culvert beneath Country Club Drive and West Frontage Road that was backing up and diverting water from the surrounding cienega.



