Authorities say cars won’t be slipping and sliding when water freezes on Country Club Drive near the Interstate 19 overpass any longer after state workers tackled the problem this week.
On Thursday, John Kissinger, deputy Nogales city manager, said the Arizona Department of Transportation worked to clear out a clogged culvert beneath Country Club Drive and West Frontage Road that was backing up and diverting water from the surrounding cienega.
“Thankfully, we have an excellent working relationship with ADOT and they were able to resolve this unsafe situation in relatively short order after being apprised of the matter,” Kissinger said.
During the call to the public at a Jan. 27 meeting of the Nogales City Council, area residents implored municipal leaders to assist them in addressing the situation that had already resulted in minor crashes. Last month alone, the Nogales Police Department responded to at least two accidents involving vehicle damage on the road. The wet, icy conditions prompted the city to place mobile electronic warning signs on either side of the overpass.
During the meeting, council members acknowledged the issue, but they pointed out that while it’s well within city limits, Country Club Drive is not controlled by the City of Nogales. Due to its connection with the Interstate 19 corridor – the road provides unique access to the interstate’s west frontage road – it falls under ADOT’s jurisdiction, City Manager Edward Dickie said.
However, Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr., who lives in the area and requested the item be placed on the agenda, said: “The city is not responsible. But, we are responsible for getting a resolution.”
Kissinger noted that ADOT had some remaining work to do on another area culvert, but residents were already calling to report the water was no longer overflowing.