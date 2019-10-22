Local authorities arrested a 67-year-old man known for leading a traditional dance group and instructing children at a Nogales charter school on a fugitive from justice warrant issued Sept. 6 in California.
According to court documents, Arturo “Pastel” Mireles faces sex offense and child abuse charges in the Los Angeles area.
Mireles was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County jail on Oct. 18. His bond is set at either $1.5 million or $1.05 million – the available documents list conflicting amounts.
The NI reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, the Los Angeles Police Department and District Attorney’s Office in search of more specific details on the charges filed against Mireles, but none of the agencies was able to provide answers.
However, a Facebook group page called LAdoss Comite, short for Los Angeles Committee for Defense of Sacred and Safe Spaces, alleges that Mireles sexually abused three girls more than 20 years ago, and says the victims have been seeking justice for decades.
The group alleges that Mireles took advantage of his leadership role with the Danza Mexica Cuauhtemoc dance group to assault the girls.
Joel Garcia, an advocate for LAdoss Comite, expressed hope that Mireles’ arrest in Nogales signals long-awaited progress toward justice.
“It’s significant enough that he was arrested because it silences a lot of doubts that have been around in relation to his actions,” Garcia told the NI on Tuesday morning. “It’s a great step in helping a healing process begin… in beginning the process that will finally bring to light what he did.”
Garcia provided the name and phone number of a lawyer he said is representing the victims, but the lawyer did not immediately respond to a voice mail message left Tuesday.
It was unclear how long Mireles had been living in Nogales, but he has been affiliated with the K-8 charter school Mexicayotl Academy as an instructor since at least a decade ago. And he is widely recognized in the community as the leader of the Mexicayotl Aztec dance troupe, which performs regularly at local events and protests.
Baltazar Garcia, director of Mexicayotl Academy, did not respond to multiple phone calls requesting comment on Mireles’ current employment status and whether he had been aware of the allegations against Mireles.
The available court documents list Mireles’ work status as “unemployed” at the time of his arrest.
The documents also show that Mireles expressed his intention to contest his extradition to California during a hearing Monday at Santa Cruz County Superior Court. A follow-up hearing was scheduled for Nov. 12.