A recent surge in infections brought Santa Cruz County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections to more than 4,600 as of Thursday. Compared to the county’s U.S. Census-estimated population of 46,498, that figure suggests that roughly one in every 10 county residents has now tested positive for the disease since the start of the pandemic.
Santa Cruz County’s 10-percent per-capita confirmed case rate was the highest among Arizona’s 15 counties as of Thursday, along with Yuma, which was at virtually the same level. Yavapai County had the state’s lowest rate, at approximately 3.1 percent.
County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell said that some cases attributed to Santa Cruz County have to be eliminated from the local tally if trackers determine that the person actually lives somewhere else, or if two cases turn out to result from one sick person who re-tested too soon. But he said those potential errors only apply to a handful of the total reported cases, and he did not dispute the conclusion that the current numbers would show an overall per-capita case rate of around 10 percent.
Terrell also said that his department had not seen any cases in which a county resident recovered from an infection and then became infected again later, so that each case represents a unique individual.
The county’s per-capita COVID-19 death rate was not quite as extreme as in other hard-hit areas of Arizona. State data posted Thursday gave Santa Cruz County a rate of 0.17 deaths per 100 residents. That was fifth-highest in the state, lower than only Apache (0.29), Navajo (0.26), Yuma (0.2) and Gila (0.2) counties.
Santa Cruz County’s rate of 0.69 hospitalizations per 100 residents was better than only Navajo (0.88) and Apache (0.73) counties.
(Note: Calculations reported above are based on COVID-19 data from the Arizona Department of Health Services and 2019 U.S. Census population estimates. In its per-capita calculations, the state uses population estimates from the the Arizona Commerce Authority, which are higher for some counties, including Santa Cruz, and lower for others.)
Vaccine pending
Since many COVID-19 infections go undetected, the true number of people from Santa Cruz County who have had the disease could potentially be several times higher than the 4,646 reported by the state on Thursday. (For its part, the County Health Services Department reported 4,685 local cases.)
Even so, the rapidly growing number of new cases shows that the community is still far from “herd immunity,” which occurs when a large enough proportion of a population achieves immunity to an infectious disease, either through prior infection or vaccination, that further spread is diminished.
Researchers estimate that to reach herd immunity through infection, approximately 70 percent of the U.S. population would have to get and recover from COVID-19, which makes vaccines an especially important instrument for ending the pandemic.
A COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer was close to being approved by the Food and Drug Administration for mass use on Thursday. If that approval is given, the first shipment could arrive in Arizona next week, with Maricopa and Pima counties to receive the initial batches due to the need for the vaccine to be kept in special ultra-cold storage units that aren’t widely available. A vaccine manufactured by Moderna, set for regulatory review next week, can be stored with more standard equipment. It’s the vaccine that’s expected to be distributed by the state to Arizona’s rural counties, Terrell said.
“It’s going to be done in phases,” he said. “So we’re going to get our allocation allotted to Santa Cruz County, and then we’re going to allocate it out to those that are going to be doing the vaccines.”
The state has established a system to determine who gets priority as the vaccines are distributed. For example, top priority for immunization will be given to frontline health care workers, followed by residents of skilled nursing facilities and independent and assisted living centers. Other people determined to be “essential workers” will also be near the top of the list.
Allocations for Santa Cruz County will be determined by how many people here are in the various priorities categories. “We gather the numbers of each of those categories and we give it to the state,” Terrell said.
Then, the vaccines will be doled out on a staggered basis.
“My understanding is that we are going to get monthly to weekly allotments of the vaccine,” Terrell said.
More bad numbers
COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths have been surging in Santa Cruz County and elsewhere of late after a temporary lull beginning late summer.
Locally, the number of cases shot up by 1,000 in the 16 days leading up to Thursday. And just in the previous week, there were eight more deaths and 22 hospitalizations reported among county residents, bringing the total numbers to 81 deaths and 319 hospitalizations.
According to weekly benchmark data published by the Arizona Department of Health Services on Thursday, the positive test rate in Santa Cruz County was 22.7 percent during the week of Nov. 22-28, the most recent period for which the figure was available.
That was the second-consecutive week in which more than 22 percent of local residents who took a test got a positive result. The county’s positive test rate had been in the single digits through mid-October.
At the state level, there were 12,314 new cases reported on Tuesday alone – a figure that hadn’t been seen since the beginning of the pandemic. The United States recorded a million new infections in the past five days and 3,124 deaths on Wednesday, the highest one-day total yet.
(Reporting by Jonathan Clark, Capitol Media Services and the Associated Press.)