Some people in the community may not know exactly what a Recorder’s Office does. If you were to meet a voter who asked you: “County Recorder, what’s that?” How would you respond?
“The county recorder has two important functions,” Alvarez said. “One is the recording of documents when you sell your home, when the paperwork goes to the title company, the title company then records those documents … at the Recorder’s Office. That’s not the only document that’s able to be recorded – there are documents you should record – death certificates, discharge papers, there’s various other documents that should be recorded. But that’s one function.”
“The second function is registering and maintaining accurate voter information,” he said, adding that a crucial part of that function is voter registration.
Why is it time for a change in leadership at the Recorder’s Office?
“The change should be made because there is technology that is out there that should be capitalized on and that’s not being done. There are different ideas, I have different ideas, that could make things more efficient, making documents more available,” he said.
“I do believe in term limits, and that’s one of the reasons, because we tend to become a little passive on what we’re doing and forget that there’s actually technology and activities going on beyond our limited scope of vision here.”
Why are you the person best qualified to bring change to the Recorder’s Office?
“I was the deputy recorder for a bit and went in there and found that my knowledge, my … work ethic in keeping things moving were beneficial in there. There was items that I found needed to be cleaned up. There were situations where a lack of, I don’t want to say knowledge, but the lack of not looking and knowing what had to be done was not being completed. I definitely feel that I bring in the technology, I feel that I bring in the efficiency and the performance that would be better,” he said.
Why didn’t you last longer as the deputy recorder?
Alvarez, whose dates of employment at the office were Oct. 14, 2014 through March 23, 2015, said: “The only notice that I received was that my services were no longer required. It was right before I was going to complete six months of time there … so I really don’t have an idea.”
What’s your take on the way the Recorder’s Office manages voter rolls and early/mail-in voting? Do you have ideas for improvement?
“Maintaining the voter information is one thing and making sure that it’s accurate – and I’ve already (determined) that it’s not – is a very important part. But voter education is another aspect and you have to do that through community outreach. You have to be out there, running programs in our schools,” he said, adding that he’d also seen cases of adults who didn’t know how to properly use the ballot.
You mentioned that you had seen examples of how the maintenance of the voter rolls is not accurate. Could you give some examples?
“I was working with an active voter list and unfortunately, I did find people on that voter list that had deceased already. And speaking to the parties at that home, she said that they had made several attempts to have that information taken off of there. And they just gave up,” Alvarez said.
“We have to eliminate that. The integrity of the election is important, and especially right now, when there’s so much question as to whether that integrity is there or not. If we have it in our county, it makes us a strong county, it makes the people want to vote and the participation definitely is a lot higher.”
If elected, would you put in a 40-hour, five-day workweek at the Recorder’s Office?
“As the elected official, I think it goes beyond 40 hours a workweek. I think it’s pretty much 365, 12 months out of the year, and yes, I would be putting in that time, and probably more,” he said.
“It is something that is important, it is an elected position, and although people may not know that it’s an important position, it has a lot to do in our community and it has ways in that it can spur growth and ease the way that companies come in and select cities like ours to do business with. People may not realize that, but it is a very important office.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of the County Complex to the public has driven home the need for people to be able to interact effectively with government offices via internet. What are your plans for improving the Recorder’s Office’s capabilities in this regard?
“Those documents, the recorder documents, are very influential to anybody wanting to invest in Santa Cruz County. We need to make sure that those records are available on the worldwide web,” Alvarez said. “Public information is public information. I would make sure that people are able to access that information easily and readily at a cost that’s reasonable, influencing growth in our community. But we do have to really invest – people think it’s a huge investment, but it’s not – we do have to invest in making that information available on the worldwide web.”
Realtors would like to be able to access deeds online. Is this something you could make happen?
Alvarez said he’s noticed an issue with accessing documents online: “The information doesn’t reside on the Santa Cruz County server.”
Instead, he said, it resides with a third-party service. “So accessing those documents, it does have a cost to the recorder. Maintaining that information also has a cost. So we would have to look at being able to house that in the county, on our servers here … But you can do it. You can’t right now because it is proprietary so it makes it more difficult to access those records. But I believe that’s where some of the issue resides.”
Is there anything about you or your platform that we haven’t discussed, but that you’d like the readers to know about?
“My passion for helping the community and helping build a place where we have work, where our children can not necessarily have to leave to find employment, but they can stay, is something we can all work on as elected officials,” he said.
“We have to look at our small community and get control of that. And then we become a more powerful community, a much more resourceful community. And one of the biggest things that I would definitely work on, is the voter education part.”