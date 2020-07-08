David Alvarez

Age: 55

Place of residence: Rio Rico

Education: DeVry Institute, electronics diploma (two-year program; multiple MFD (multi-function device) service certifications.

Experience: Service manager, Sharp Business Systems Tucson; former Santa Cruz County deputy recorder; former owner, CopyLaser Print and Design; former owner, Copy Digital de Sonora; account executive, Danka Business Solutions; field engineer/account executive, AB Dick Products.

Community organizations/activities: Knights of Columbus: former grand knight, current deputy grand knight, state knight of the year; president, RRHS Band Boosters; member, Residents of Rio Rico; scout master, Boy Scouts of America; member, SCVUSD political action committee; past president, Rio Rico Little League.

Learn more at: Facebook, alvarez4SantaCruzCounty; alvarez4sccounty@gmail.com