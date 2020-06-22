James David Hathaway

Age: 61

Place of residence: Rio Rico

Education: Nogales High School graduate. Bachelor’s degree from University of Arizona. Graduate of the Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy and the FBI / DEA Academy in Quantico, Va.

Law enforcement experience: Deputy with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office; special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Tucson, California, Bolivia, Illinois, Missouri, Paraguay and, lastly, as the head of the Nogales DEA office.

Other work experience: Worked at McDonald’s on Crawford Street in Nogales during high school and while attending the UA. Experienced ranch worker on family ranch.

Community organizations/activities: Member and volunteer of the Santa Cruz County Fair and Rodeo Association; member of the Rio Rico Historical Society; member of the Santa Cruz County Emergency Radio Group.

