David Ruiz

Age: 51

Place of Residence: Nogales

Education: NHS, Class of 1986. Pima Community College, some coursework completed.

Law enforcement experience: U.S. Border Patrol agent, assigned to the International Liaison Unit to engage in U.S.-Mexico relations, as well as other programs.

Other experience: Iraq War veteran with the U.S. Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard.

Community organizations/activities: Attended the first Nogales Police Department Citizens Academy class.

Learn more at: David Ruiz for Santa Cruz Sheriff on Facebook.