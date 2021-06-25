After more than two decades on Paseo de Yucatan in southwest Rio Rico, the local Drug Enforcement Administration office is set to move to a new building in Rio Rico in early 2023.
The agency’s new home will be a 9,000-square-foot purpose-built building at 1283 West Frontage Road, next to Family Dollar.
The DEA is expected to move into the new building in February 2023, after the lease at its current location expires that January, according to Andra Higgs, a spokesman for the General Services Administration. The GSA is an arm of the the federal government that manages property for other federal agencies.
John Hoty, owner of Ohio-based Hoty Builders, which will handle construction of the new building, said work will likely be finished by early 2022.
Federal contract documents show that the GSA will pay about $5.7 million for a 20-year lease at the property. Hoty said the construction contract alone was worth roughly $3.6 million.
In 2019, as the DEA’s original lease at its current location neared expiration, questions arose about whether the agency could remain there due to the office’s proximity to a school.
The DEA began working out of the Paseo de Yucatan building in 2000 and the Calabasas K-8 school opened in 2004, a few hundred feet away. Federal rules prohibited DEA buildings from being located less than 1,000 feet from a school, Higgs told the NI in 2019.
But in an email earlier this week, Higgs said the DEA had waived the 1,000-foot rule and the current office’s proximity to Calabasas School wasn’t a factor in choosing the new space.
Downsizing
Gardner Tanenbaum Holdings, the Oklahoma real estate firm that owns the DEA’s current office, mounted a campaign against the 1,000-foot rule in 2019, hiring a Washington, D.C. lobbyist and encouraging local officials to write letters to say the proximity between the DEA and Calabasas wasn’t an issue.
Ultimately, the governing board of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District and then-Sheriff Antonio Estrada wrote letters to the DEA saying they didn’t see an issue with the office’s location.
The company said that it stood to lose big if the DEA moved. Gardner Tanenbaum purchased the property for $5.325 million in 2015, according to records filed with Santa Cruz County.
“If the DEA leaves the building,” a lobbyist for the company told the NI in 2019, “we believe it will be extremely difficult to find a new tenant, due to the specialized nature of the building and the real estate market in Rio Rico.”
The lobbyist also told the NI that the building encompassed nearly 20,000 square feet – which would make it more than twice the size of the DEA’s new building – and the annual lease came to $713,000.
The roughly $5.7 million price tag for a 20-year lease at the new building on West Frontage Road comes out to approximately $284,000 per year.
Higgs, the GSA spokesman said the lease was awarded to the building at 1283 Frontage Road using a competitive procurement process. “This building was the lowest price technically acceptable,” he said.
A spokesperson for the DEA Phoenix Division, which includes the office in Rio Rico, didn’t immediately respond to a question about why the agency was seeking a smaller office space.