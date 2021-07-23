The County Board of Supervisors unanimously finalized an intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Patagonia on Tuesday, declaring that the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office will provide law enforcement services to the community.
The Patagonia Town Council approved its part of the agreement during a meeting late last month, making the IGA effective as of July 1.
“This is an IGA that we’ve been working on with the Town of Patagonia to provide law enforcement services for the town,” County Manager Jennifer St. John said during the board of supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday.
During the meeting, St. John noted that the IGA is a one-year agreement, and there will be an opportunity to reevaluate and make adjustments six months into the effort.
The total cost of the arrangement is more than $358,000, which the Town of Patagonia will provide the county.
That money will be accounted in the county’s Fiscal Year 2021-2022 final budget, and will cover the hiring of three deputies who will be on scene in Patagonia for approximately 15 hours per day.
“That’s guaranteed on-site coverage, not just driving through, not just responding to 911 calls,” Sheriff David Hathaway told the board, adding that they can reevaluate the number of deputies down the line. “But that will allow us to provide the coverage and not be stretched thin the way we are right now. “
The IGA comes about a month after the Patagonia Town Council voted to close down its Marshal’s Office. Marshal Joe Patterson had previously announced that he would retire from his role in August, after a decade on the job, but the closure preempted his departure by a month.
In late June, the Patagonia Regional Times reported that Patterson alleged that the closure of the Marshal’s Office was a response to a complaint that he had filed against someone who works with the town.
But Town Manager Ron Robinson denied the suggestion and said that the decision was an effort to maintain a “fixed expense” with the Marshal’s Office, which had failed to operate within its budget in the past.
The PRT also noted that the move was met with vocal opposition from some community members, who complained that the decision had been made in secrecy, with no public discussion or announcement in advance of the vote.
Some Patagonia residents, including Patterson, expressed concern for the Marshal’s Office employees that were put out of work, and others worried that the new deputies wouldn’t know the community as well as the previous officers.
But at Tuesday’s county meeting, Supervisor Bruce Bracker, whose district includes the Patagonia area, agreed that it was the financially responsible action to take.
“I’d like to congratulate the Town of Patagonia for working with the county to come up with what, I believe, is a cost-saving for the general public,” Bracker said. “I support that, and I think we should be looking for that as much as we can in our community.”