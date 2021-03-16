On March 8, International Women’s Day, more than 100 protestors marched through the streets of Nogales, Sonora and gathered in front of the city’s famous “Mono Bichi” statue, calling for an end to violence against women and for justice for victims.
Just two days earlier, local authorities had made a macabre discovery. In Ejido El Cibuta, on the southern outskirts of Nogales, Sonora, they’d found the body of Cecilia Yepiz, a 49-year-old local woman who vanished on Jan. 5. She had been buried in a clandestine grave and an autopsy subsequently determined that she had died from multiple acts of violence.
The high-profile disappearance of Yepiz, who worked until last December as an engineer for the municipal government of Nogales, Sonora, caught the attention of politicians and news outlets across the state of Sonora. And on March 8, demonstrators in Mexico City wrote her name on a wall bearing the names of victims of “femicides” around the country.
The Yepiz family is now facing the grief that greets those who’ve had loved ones disappeared.
“To accept that someone can lose their life, and there is no explanation – that’s the most difficult thing,” said Cecilia’s brother Sergio Yepiz, who’s lived in Nogales, Ariz. for more than two decades.
The killing of Cecilia Yepiz lies at the intersection of two violent realities in Mexico: the prevalence of violence against women and an epidemic of forced disappearances, or kidnappings.
In Nogales, Sonora, five women were killed in crimes classified as femicide in 2020, according to a report from the National System of Public Safety (SNSP). In Sonora, there were 31 femicides, for a rate of approximately two per 100,000 women – that gave the state the fourth-highest rate of femicides per capita among Mexico’s 32 states.
And many killings of women aren’t called femicides – SNSP recorded another 55 homicides of women in Sonora in 2020. The agency uses a lengthy list of criteria to make the determination, but critics say the official stats leave out crimes that should be considered femicide.
In Mexico, tens of thousands of people have disappeared over the past decade, a crisis the country hasn’t been able control. Citizen groups, often composed of mothers searching for their missing children, have stepped in to fill the gaps and look for the bodies of the disappeared.
For Sergio Yepiz, his sister’s death is an example of the violence that too often claims the lives of women in the country: “It must be a gender-based crime, because they killed a woman.”
Asking for justice
Cecilia Yepiz was secretary of infrastructure and urban development for the city of Nogales, Sonora, and worked on projects including renovation of the Periferico Luis Donaldo Colosio, an important highway on the west side of the city. She studied engineering at the Instituto Tecnologico de Nogales and had previously worked in Ciudad Juarez and Puerto Peñasco.
Sergio Yepiz and another brother, Francisco, indicated in interviews with Sonoran news outlets that Cecilia had been demoted prior to resigning in December and her disappearance could have been related to her work, but they declined to be more specific.
“We can’t talk about things we can’t talk about. For our own safety,” Sergio told the NI.
The family last had contact with Cecilia on Jan. 5 and officially reported her disappearance on Jan. 12. Sergio said they were hoping to get a call from her kidnapper or kidnappers and be able to negotiate for her release – something that didn’t happen.
Later that month a group of 20 federal congresswomen, led by Wendy Briceña Zuloaga of Hermosillo, signed a letter calling on the Sonora state prosecutor’s office to put pressure on investigators and “clarify thoroughly what’s happening” in Yepiz’s case. On Feb. 15, Zuloaga hosted a news conference on YouTube with the brothers, reiterating calls for the investigation to get going and for Cecilia to be returned alive.
Sergio and Francisco Yepiz posted signs around Nogales, Sonora with a picture of their sister, asking anyone with information about the case to make a call or send an email.
Three weeks later, on March 6, Cecilia Yepiz’s body was found at a ranch near El Cibuta, buried about two meters underground. The state attorney general’s office announced the discovery in a Facebook post the next day, adding that the office was investigating the case as a forced disappearance and femicide.
Last week, the Yepiz family buried Cecilia in Mexico. Sergio said they thought about cremation, but chose a burial in case the body can serve as evidence for investigators.
Many of Mexico’s disappeared are never found, so Sergio said the finality brought by the discovery gave him mixed feelings.
“On one hand, we’re satisfied to have found her. But it wasn’t the result we were hoping for,” he said. “That’s what happened, we accept it, but we ask for justice.”