At an unusually crowded board of supervisors study session Wednesday, residents questioned and criticized a possible land donation from mining company South32 to Santa Cruz County.
South32 is requesting to donate a parcel of 134 acres to the county, with the ultimate goal of using the area as a public park, according to a drafted proposal.
With the donation, however, South32 would also request an easement to construct a temporary road on that land, allowing the company to transport material from its Hermosa project in the Patagonia Mountains.
During the public study session, some lauded South32 for recent financial contributions it’s made within the county. Others urged more discussion and consideration of the impacts before the county accepts the donation.
“The future of this road is very uncertain,” said Ann Gosline, a member of the Patagonia-based Borderlands Restoration Network, pointing out that the proposal does not contain an end date for the temporary road.
On Wednesday, no motion was made or decision reached by the supervisors, as is typical of a study session.
And, for the second time in recent months, residents criticized county officials for a lack of transparency in disclosing the proposal to the public.
Earlier this year, residents expressed similar frustrations when the county released a vaguely worded agenda item mentioning the potential land donation.
“To me, it’s like having a book club meeting,” Kat Crockett, an Elgin resident, said Wednesday. “As soon as everybody gets to the meeting, you give them the book they should have read.”
The donation
If the agreement is reached between South32 and Santa Cruz County, the mining company would get to work building a temporary road. That proposed roadway would stretch between Old Harshaw Road and State Route 82 – snaking through the Cross Creek area just northeast of Patagonia.
“This plan keeps heavy truck traffic outside of the town of Patagonia, which is in line with the community preference,” said Melanie Lawson, a communities specialist with South32, during Wednesday’s discussion.
Lawson said the company had examined eight possible routes “to find a way to move concentrate from Hermosa to market.”
“And we want to do so avoiding the town of Patagonia, and the downtown pedestrians and narrow roadways,” she added.
Long term, Lawson said, the company would seek construction of another road near Flux Canyon southwest of town, an endeavor that would require federal permits.
In the meantime, the road through Cross Creek would carry dozens of trucks each day.
According to projections from South32, fewer than 30 trucks would pass along the road on a daily basis – amounting to one or two trucks per hour – once the mining begins in Fiscal Year 2027. After several years, that number would peak to 80 trucks per day.
Lawson said the road would include a “low speed limit ... which will help with noise and vibration.”
“And the road would be a stabilized base that will help with dust control. It will not be paved,” she explained.
Concerns continue
Nonetheless, residents questioned the impact of that traffic. And others expressed doubt as to whether the road would truly be a temporary one.
According to the drafted agreement, the easement for South32’s temporary road would end when the mining company decides it no longer needs the road, or two years after South32 receives authorization to build a different road on National Forest System land – in other words, the Flux Canyon road.
“There is no guarantee that those permits will ever be granted,” Gosline pointed out.
And while Lawson assured residents that a park could be constructed on the land parcel “sooner rather than later,” Crockett, the Elgin resident, questioned the merits of a park constructed next to consistent traffic coming from the mine.
“I wouldn’t take my kids there, my grandkids, my dog,” Crockett said. “It makes no sense. I wouldn’t want to eat a picnic lunch with ... construction and mining trucks going back and forth.”
Earlier this month, a coalition of residents penned a letter to Hermosa Project President Pat Risner, requesting more information on the proposal. The letter includes more than 30 detailed questions.
The letter requested answers from South32 by April 16, and Lawson said Wednesday that the company would meet the deadline.
Other community members who spoke Wednesday expressed support for South32’s presence, citing its participation in local vaccination efforts against COVID-19, assistance with local seniors, and collaboration with the Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools Office.
“They have been very generous to our community,” said City of Nogales Councilman Jorge Maldonado. “And they’re open.”
Still, other concerns were made clear among community members. Ron Pulliam, founder of Borderlands Restoration Network, referenced a sacred Indigenous burial site belonging to the Tohono O’odham that was “very close” to the land parcel in question. Resident Vanessa Register questioned the impact the project could have on water quality.
“No amount of good will can replace our water,” she added.
Earlier this month, closing arguments were presented to an Arizona judge in an administrative hearing concerning South32 and its potential impacts on water quality.
Patagonia Area Resource Alliance, a watchdog organization, had requested that the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality rescind an aquifer protection permit from South32. The organization has requested that ADEQ issue more monitoring requirements from the mining company with concerns to local water. According to PARA, Judge Thomas Shedden is currently reviewing the closing arguments, and a decision has not been issued.
Another call for transparency
When county officials initially published the study session agenda last week, they did not disclose details about the land donation.
The agenda’s item, released on March 24, only mentioned that county officials would be discussing “a proposed land donation from Arizona Minerals Inc. to Santa Cruz County for the purpose of providing a public park.”
Arizona Minerals Inc. is part of South32.
Originally, that agenda item did not make mention of the temporary road, nor did the agenda include supporting documents detailing the proposal.
At the same time, however, county officials sent a more detailed email to the 94 recipients who had previously provided feedback on the land donation. The NI did not receive the email directly, but Supervisor Bruce Bracker forwarded the message when this newspaper requested more information about the meeting.
Later on, the county added more comprehensive documents to the public agenda, including the proposed draft agreement. It’s not clear when those items were published, though several residents who spoke Wednesday said it was not available online to them until the evening before.
Register, who’d requested more transparency at the January meeting on the matter, said Wednesday she’d been corresponding with county staff and attending South32 meetings about the mine. Despite that, she said, she did not receive the email detailing the agreement.
“It is very hard to have specific comments when the agenda didn’t have the information I needed,” she said. “I’m asking that this be fixed.”