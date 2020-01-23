The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported the following results for its inspections of local food establishments in December.
A score of “excellent” means no critical violations; “satisfactory” means critical violations noted and corrected prior to the completion of the inspection; “needs improvement” means critical violations not corrected prior to the completion of the inspection; and “unacceptable” means gross, unsanitary conditions representing an imminent health hazard.
- Arizona Magoo mobile unit, Rio Rico: Satisfactory
- Bada Bing Deli, Tubac: Satisfactory
- Calabasas School, Rio Rico: Excellent
- Denny's, Nogales: Unacceptable (Dec. 10), Satisfactory (Dec. 10)
- El Zarape, Nogales: Satisfactory
- Fiesta Market Restaurant, Nogales: Satisfactory
- Fiesta Market, Nogales: Satisfactory
- Holy Cross Hospital Cafeteria, Nogales: Excellent
- Jack in the Box, 208 N. Grand Ave., Nogales: Satisfactory
- La Ilusion, Nogales: Excellent
- Manny's Vaquero Burgers, Rio Rico: Satisfactory
- Moqah Coffee and Beyond, Rio Rico: Excellent
- Nogales Market No. 2, Baffert Drive: Needs Improvement (Dec. 11), Satisfactory (Dec. 12)
- Shelby's Bistro, Tubac: Satisfactory