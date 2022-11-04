crowd

Local resident Gerry Navarro, in the checkered shirt, and County Republican Party Chair Steve McEwen, to Navarro’s right, listen during the supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

With Election Day approaching, several Arizona residents – some local, others not – are demanding that Santa Cruz County perform a full hand count of its ballots.

At a County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, advocates stepped up to the worn, wooden podium and urged county leaders to reconsider their current election processes.

Vote machines

County IT analyst Chris Bierle, foreground, and Santa Cruz County Elections Director Alma Schultz, background, run 477 test ballots through the county’s two ES&S DS450 ballot tabulators on Oct. 10 as part of a pre-election logic and accuracy test administered by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.


