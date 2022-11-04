With Election Day approaching, several Arizona residents – some local, others not – are demanding that Santa Cruz County perform a full hand count of its ballots.
At a County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, advocates stepped up to the worn, wooden podium and urged county leaders to reconsider their current election processes.
“Your machines are not certified and can’t be used,” alleged Michael Schafer, who runs a product-testing company based in metro Phoenix. “Traditional, 100-percent hand counts should be used.”
Local resident Gerry Navarro echoed those concerns.
“Are they accredited?” he said of the tabulation machines.
They are, according to the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission and the Secretary of State’s Office.
“The basis for this conspiracy is a misunderstanding of the federal lab testing accreditation process,” Sophia Solis, a spokesperson for the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, said in a statement to the NI.
Arizona counties already conduct limited post-election hand counts. But election experts have warned that a full hand count, conducted by humans rather than computers, could be susceptible to inaccuracies.
The push for a hand count has gained recent traction in parts of the state as some residents, candidates and lawmakers allege election insecurity and fraud. However, in light of the 2020 election, no evidence of widespread election fraud has been uncovered in Arizona, despite multiple lawsuits and a months-long audit in Maricopa County.
Late last month, the board of supervisors in neighboring Cochise County approved a full hand count of its ballots, despite warnings from the Secretary of State and the county’s own attorney. Soon after, the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans filed a civil suit, decrying the decision as illegal.
While some who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting in Nogales were local residents, others had traveled into the county to discuss the election.
“We come to every county and speak at every county,” said Gisela Aaron, a Tucson resident who’d also advocated for a hand count in Cochise County.
As Tuesday’s call to the public concluded, District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker was the only county official to publicly address the election-related complaints.
“These claims have been raised 60 times in a court of law. Not once have they ever been proven,” he said. “So, it’s discouraging to me that people would continue to push these debunked theories. And put our country at risk, our republic at risk.”
Three machines
Santa Cruz County currently uses three ballot tabulation machines: Two ES&S DS450 tabulators. An ES&S D200 is used as a backup.
The county’s election software has already been certified by the Elections Assistance Commission, a federal department responsible for approving such equipment. On the EAC website, the software is categorized as a certified voting system.
The machines must also be tested by a federally accredited laboratory.
Some who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting alleged that two laboratories used for Arizona machines – SLI Compliance and Pro V&V – were not properly accredited. However, the EAC lists both laboratories as accredited, and even issued a letter ensuring their accreditation.
“All voting systems being used in the 2022 election in Arizona have met these requirements,” said Solis, the Secretary of State spokesperson.
What’s more, Santa Cruz County’s three tabulation machines passed a logic and accuracy test conducted by state officials last month.
Logic and accuracy
On Oct. 10, a team from the Secretary of State’s Office ran nearly 450 ballots through the county’s tabulation machines to gauge their accuracy. Personnel also submitted outdated and over-voted ballots to test whether the machines could detect errors.
In the end, the SOS testers determined that the equipment was working properly.
Francis Glad, who heads the county’s Democratic Party, observed the test herself. Watching the tabulation process, she said, was reassuring.
“It got explained to me at every point,” she said. “Now they’re doing this, now they’re doing that, and this is why.”
No members of the Santa Cruz County Republican Party showed up for the logic and accuracy test. But Steve McEwen, the chair of the local GOP, said he didn’t see a point in witnessing the tabulation run-through, adding that it was “not broad enough” in scope.
“I think it’s a dog-and-pony show,” he said. “And I was busy.”
Speaking after Tuesday’s Supervisors’ meeting, however, McEwen clarified that he had confidence in the county’s elections department and staff.
“I think our elections department does a hell of a job,” he added.
The voting rolls
McEwen added that his larger concern fell with the voter rolls – that is, the list of registered voters managed by the County Recorder’s Office.
“It’s a problem. I don’t know how else to put it,” McEwen said, adding that he hoped to see more transparency from the office.
From July to October, the number of active, registered voters dipped in Santa Cruz County, according to data provided by the County Recorder’s Office late last month. During that time span, the category dropped from 30,005 active, registered voters to 29,189.
The County Recorder’s Office also keeps track of inactive voters: residents who are still technically registered to vote after their election-related mail bounces back twice.
Between July and Nov. 2, the inactive voter roll grew from 1,788 to 3,034.
County Recorder Suzie Sainz did not respond to questions about the change for a story published in the Oct. 28 edition of the NI. But reached this week, she listed several reasons for those fluctuations.
In May, Sainz said, her office sent out a mass mailing to all registered voters in light of the primary elections.
“That’s where the process starts,” she said, for checking whether any mail bounces back.
That same mail must bounce back a second time for the voter to be considered inactive.
There were other reasons, Sainz added, for the fluctuation in numbers – for example, she said, a number of residencies in Sonoita and Elgin had been using highway contract route addresses, but more recently changed their address format.
A quieter election
In other parts of the state, allegations of election fraud and stories of voter intimidation in the name of combatting fraud have been more stark.
On Oct. 21, for instance, two armed men in tactical gear appeared onsite at a ballot drop-box area in Mesa, prompting a response from the Sheriff’s Office. Maricopa County Supervisor Chair Bill Gates – a Republican – and Recorder Stephen Richer publicly condemned the act, calling it voter intimidation.
Speaking to the NI on Tuesday, Glad, of the local Democratic Party, said she hadn’t witnessed that level of intimidation in Santa Cruz County. Instead, she added, she felt more concerned over election-related misinformation floating through various channels, including social media.
And McEwen noted that the local Republican Party had trained observers to avoid the voter intimidation tactics being documented in Maricopa County.
“There are a lot of people out there that are just way out there,” he said. “It’s embarrassing. That’s all I can say. It’s embarrassing.”